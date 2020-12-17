Brandi Glanville Trashes Ex-Husband’s Wife

In a new Tweet, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville slammed her ex-husband’s famous wife, LeAnn Rimes.

In October, Glanville shaded Rimes when she speculated that she was The Sun on The Masked Singer. “I think the sun is 100 percent LeAnn Rimes #maskedsinger although my kids as no way because she told them that she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her,” Glanville wrote on Twitter.

So, when Rimes was revealed as the identity behind The Sun on the finale episode of The Masked Singer on December 16, Glanville followed up on Twitter with her thoughts. “Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun LeAnn Rimes wins the masked singer tonight,” Glanville wrote on Twitter.

Later that night, Glanville Tweeted again about Rimes, writing, “I want to say it but I won’t because I’m on NyQuil with a sore throat…it’s not over until the masked lady sings.”

Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun” Leanne Rines wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 17, 2020

Rimes is married to Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. Glanville divorced Cibrian in 2010 after she discovered that Cibrian had been cheating on her with Rimes.

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Have Feuded in the Past

This is not the first time that Glanville and Rimes have been at odds. Throughout the past few years, the two have feuded, saying nasty things about each other. In 2012, Glanville told Us Weekly about Rimes, “I know that my kids love her, and I know that she’s upset. I, unfortunately, don’t find her to be stable and I don’t want her around my kids when Eddie’s not there.”

However, it seemed like Rimes had no regrets about her affair with her now-husband, Cibrian. “It happens every day to so many people,” Rimes said in an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts in 2010, as noted by Us Weekly. “And if I take away my album sales, my words … you have just another couple. You had two couples whose marriages didn’t work who really stumbled upon each other and fell in love.”

Glanville and Rimes Fought During the Coronavirus Pandemic

It’s very crazy that I’ve been alone for this entire week and I can’t be with my children because it happens not to be my week in our divorce settlement I think that this is a time with special circumstances and I should be able to be with them — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 20, 2020

Glanville reignited her feud with Rimes again during the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2020, she tweeted, “It’s very crazy that I’ve been alone for this entire week and I can’t be with my children because it happens to not be my week in our divorce settlement. I think that this is a time with special circumstances I should be able to be with them.”

Glanville then Tweeted again, calling out Rimes and Cibrian. “This is when people’s true colors show @eddiecibrian @leannrimes how truthful are your words?!”

In April 2020, a source told HollywoodLife, “LeAnn, Eddie and Brandi do the best they can to get along, but they will never be the best of friends. They don’t really get along, but Brandi is more outspoken about things than LeAnn and Eddie because that’s Brandi’s personality. She’s no BS and tells it just like it is. They’ve come a really long way, but they live very different lives and struggle to get along properly.”

READ NEXT: Where The New RHONY Star Stands With Ramona Singer