Brandi Glanville Slams Lori Loughlin & College Admissions Scandal

In a new Tweet, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville threw a little shade at Lori Loughlin and the infamous “Operation Varsity Blues” college admission scandal.

On March 9, Glanville took to Twitter to announce her son’s college acceptance. “Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone,” the star wrote.

Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone 💗🙏🙏🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 9, 2021

In response to Glanville’s Tweet, another Real Housewives star offered her congratulations, but not without a little snark. “Congrats!!! That is amazing @Brandiglanville,” wrote former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow. “Although you’d look good in orange.”

In May 2020, actress Lori Loughlin pleaded guilty to “one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud” for her part in the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal, according to Glamour. The star and her husband were accused of paying bribes for their daughters to gain admission into the University of Southern California, positioning them as fake rowing recruits.

Brandi Glanville Later Clarified Her Tweet

Was making a joke about the rowing team & bribes cuz my baby did it all on his own & I’m proud of him 🙏Should have proofread my tweet though, he got accepted to a University **IN** Southern California. Will share the school at a later time. Sorry 4 the confusion#ProudMom 💗💗💗 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 10, 2021

Later that day, Glanville took to Twitter again to clarify her joke. “Was making a joke about the rowing team & bribes cuz my baby did it all on his own & I’m proud of him,” Glanville explained. “Should have proofread my tweet though, he got accepted to a University **IN** Southern California. Will share the school at a later time. Sorry 4 the confusion. #Proudmom.”

However, many of Glanville’s followers still seemed to take offense to the star’s jab at Loughlin. “That’s great about your child getting into college but why stain a positive commentary in negative reference along with your congratulations. Looks like this is not the first time,” one user wrote. Another user agreed, writing, “It was a great moment for a proud mom but she had to ruin it by showing everyone she ain’t no better than s***.”

Lori Loughlin Was Rumored to Be Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Over the summer, rumors began to swirl that Loughlin was going to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. However, Andy Cohen quickly debunked those rumors, saying that there was no truth to it. “There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Cohen said on a June 2020 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, as noted by People. “And the first I heard about that was Twitter.”

Cohen continued, “Lori Loughlin is a very nice person, she’s going to have quite a story to tell. And she’s always been lovely. So anyway, that is not true.”

In August 2020, Loughlin made a public apology for her actions in court, explaining that she had made an “awful decision.” According to Fox, Loughlin said at the time, “I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to return in the spring.

