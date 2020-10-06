Why It’s Rumored That This ‘Real Housewife’ is on the Brink Of Divorce

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke may be on the brink of divorce from husband Sean Burke. Together, the two have seven kids.

The rumor first began when an anonymous tip was sent into the Instagram gossip account, @deuxmoi. The blind item about a “current west coast housewife” was submitted in late September and read, “A Real Housewife recently separated from her husband of many years. This one will come as a shock because her solid family life seemed to be a big part of her storyline. Her social media posts seem to be her way to drop hints. She’s focused on ‘hot girl summer,’ her kids and many female friends.”

There’s a rumor that one west coast Housewife has separated from her husband… Fans are speculating #RHOC either Braunwyn or Emily, as both ladies are looking 🔥🔥 lately & are clearly having “hot girl summers.” It would also be a surprise if either split. What do you think?🍊👀 pic.twitter.com/280kcBRULf — Real Housewives Confessionals (@RHConfessionals) September 25, 2020

So, could this blind item possibly be true? Let’s break it down:

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Recently Posted an Instagram About Co-Parenting

According to Page Six, fans began to speculate further when Burke posted a now-deleted Instagram caption about co-parenting. According to Page Six, Burke wrote on Instagram, “New to the coparenting world? It doesn’t have to suck. It won’t feel like this forever. You just need some perspective … Knowing what to expect will save your sanity.”

Fans also noticed that Burke hadn’t posted a photo with her husband since mid-August. Instead, Burke posted a lot of photos of herself in bathing suits and on various vacations with friends. On September 11, Burke also posted a photo of herself posing in a bikini with the caption, “I’ve heard the Universe doesn’t give us more than we can handle.” She used the hashtags #transformation and #untamed. Could this signal some trouble in paradise for Burke and her husband?

Burke’s Daughter Posted a Cryptic Instagram About Her Mother

If something is going on between Burke and her husband, it seems like her kids may know something that we don’t. According to Page Six, Burke’s daughter, Rowan, posted an Instagram photo last week with a now-deleted caption that was quite insulting to her mother. The now-deleted caption read, “F***. You. Mom,” as noted by Page Six.

After Burke’s daughter posted the photo with the cryptic caption, Burke issued a statement on her Instagram stories, alluding to difficult times. According to Page Six, the statement read, “Our family asks for your understanding as we work through some challenging circumstances. 45 million Americans will experience mental health issues. This effects almost every family, and ours is no different. We will share with you more when the time is right. We kindly ask for your grace and kindness, and thank everyone for their support.”

Burke And Her Husband Are Currently on Vacation Together

Despite all of these divorce rumors, Burke finally posted a photo alongside her husband on October 5. In the caption, Burke wrote, “Always evolving.” She used the hashtag “#makeyourownrules.”

It appears that the two are currently on vacation in Puerto Rico, according to her Instagram page and stories. If there is trouble in paradise, it could be possible that the two are taking a vacation to try to rekindle their romance. Burke also posted another photo of her on vacation to Instagram on October 6, writing in the caption, “2020 is a time to pivot, to take the road less traveled, to decide what really matters. I’m here for it, for all the things.” She used the hashtag #changeisgood.

