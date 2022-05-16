Former Bravo Producer on RHOBH Stars’ Friendship: ‘I Don’t Buy It’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke seem to have a close bond. For instance, during season 12, episode 1, Stracke accompanied Beauvais on her trip to Miami for a charity event. The former model also asked her co-star Erika Jayne to apologize to Stracke for her behavior at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party in season 11, episode 15.

However, Carlos King, a former Bravo producer, shared he had doubts about Beauvais and Stracke’s friendship during a May 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Carlos King Shared His Thoughts About Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke’s Friendship

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave, who left “RHOBH” after its tenth season, shared that she did not believe Stracke and Beauvais had an authentic friendship.

“I need to see real friendships. I saw how awkward the friendship with Garcelle and Sutton was first hand… It was so brutal at first. I was like these two people would never be friends,” assert the 40-year-old.

King, who worked as a producer for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” shared that he also believed that Beauvais does not have a genuine friendship with Sutton.

“I don’t buy it. I think they’re friends – I think, I’m going to get a lot of trouble for saying this, but whatever. I believe Garcelle and Sutton are friends because they care what Twitter is saying,” said the producer.

Arroyave agreed with King’s assessment and shared that she believed “they are friends out of convenience and because they know who is being hated on the most.”

Garcelle Beauvais Explained Why She Unfollowed Erika Jayne

During a February 2022 episode of “The Real,” Beauvais hinted at her feud with Jayne during the show’s twelfth season. She shared that she decided to unfollow the 50-year-old on social media after she insulted her.

“All I can say is that she called me something I did not like and so therefore, when someone offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her post, I don’t want to put a little like so I thought, I’m going to unfollow her. I don’t want to see her posts,” explained the “Coming To America” actress.

In April 2022, Beauvais advertised her memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” on Instagram. She shared a clip from the season 12 trailer that showed her telling Jayne she did not “have to make [her] look bad.”

“You do that on your own,” asserted Beauvais.

“You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday 😂 link in bio,” read the post’s caption.

Us Weekly reported that Jayne uploaded an Instagram Story that showed Beauvais’ memoir placed inside a trash bin in April 2022.

“@Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this,” wrote Jayne.

While speaking to Us Weekly in May 2022, Jayne shared that she did not regret throwing away her co-star’s book.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air on Wednesdays on Bravo.

