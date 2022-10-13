SEE IT: Brielle Biermann Shares Flashback Ahead of Ariana Biermann’s 21st Birthday

Brielle Biermann shared a flashback photo of herself with her sister Ariana ahead her 21st birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Brielle Biermann’s Flashback of ‘Chicken’ Arianna Biermann: ‘She Can Finally Drink. Oh Wait’

Brielle shared a flashback photo of herself and her sister Ariana on October 10, 2022, with the caption, “1 week until my CHICKEN is 21!!! i can’t believe how fast time is flying by.”

The photo received comments from their mother, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak who wrote, “My girls” with the heart eyes emoji.

Ariana also commented writing, “built in best friend” to which Brielle replied back writing, “for life!!”

Lots of fans piped in with their comments on the flashback photo.

“You ladies are so beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“That’s so crazy!! I remember y’all telling her to do stuff for Justin Bieber!! So awesome! Love your family!!” someone wrote.

“hope you guys are doing okay! Don’t let social media get too you or try to judge you,” another fan commented.

Several comments on the post pointed out Ariana’s DUI charge.

“Since she was drinking ( and driving) before,” someone wrote.

A fan said, “So then she can drink & drive more & smoke weed.”

“She can finally drink. Oh wait,” someone else wrote.

Ariana Was Arrested & Charged With a DUI on August 13, 2 Months Before She Turned the Legal Drinking Age

Ariana was arrested in Georgia, on August 13, TMZ first reported.

Heavy obtained the full police report of the incident which revealed why Biermann was pulled over to begin with.

“I observed two vehicles get into an accident in the intersection of Peachtree Pkwy and Hwy 400SB off ramp,” the arresting office wrote in their report. The report states that Biermann’s Black Merceded G-Wagon turned right from the left turn lane and hit a Blue Ford Focus. “I could smell a light odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke to me. She denied consuming any alcoholic beverage,” the police officer wrote. “I advised her that I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. She stated that the odor was possibly coming from her clothing.”

The police report states that Ariana “refused” an on-site brethalizer and a blood test at the station.

According to an online police record search, Biermann was booked under Zoliciak despite being adopted by her step-father Kroy Biermann. Her arrest, or the time it was entered into the system, was approximately 1:30 a.m. and took place at 2291 Atlanta Highway. The location, according to Google Maps, is a gas station.

Shortly after her arrest, Zolciak took to social media to defend her daughter.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender,” Zolciak wrote on a now-expired Instagram Story on August 16. “When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case. While we have no desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or Marijuana.”

The statement continued on a second post, also now expired, “Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement. In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits. And not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”

Ariana will turn 21 on October 17.

