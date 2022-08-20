Camille Grammer Accuses RHOBH Stars of ‘Gaslighting’

Following the August 17, 2022, episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” former star Camille Meyer (formerly Grammer) shared her take on the episode — and seemed to take sides in a divided cast.

For the past couple of seasons, fans have watched as Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley team up against other stars in various tense situations, almost always having each other’s backs. So far in season 12, viewers are witnessing more of the same unfold, and, to some, it has become even more evident that this team of women aren’t letting anyone infiltrate their circle.

At Rinna’s disco party during episode 15, the former Fox Force Five (the fifth member was Teddi Mellencamp) were at it again — and Meyer weighed in.

Here’s what you need to know

The Women Argued at the Party & Meyer Shared Her Feelings on the Episode

It wouldn’t be a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” get together without a party in which things people said — or didn’t say — were randomly brought up by the people who said — or didn’t say — them.

At one point during the disco party, several things from the course of the season were brought up, including Erika calling Sutton Stracke a “liability.” As Richards decides that she wants to figure out the timeline of who said what and when, some of the other ladies start getting on Stracke for saying that Erika has “multiple lawsuits” against her.

From there, Erika decides to confront Garcelle Beauvais, accusing her of bringing up her drinking in an effort to make her “look bad.”

“Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own,” Beauvais clapped back.

Meyer took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the episode. Starting off with an angry face emoji, Meyer wrote, “me watching the Gaslighting tactics being used on Garcelle and especially Sutton.”

Several RHOBH Fans Reacted to How Beauvais Was Treated

After watching the episode, several fans joined a Reddit thread in which they shared their opinions on how Beauvais was treated.

At one point during the episode, Erika told Beauvais that she’s closer to the other women and that they would know if she had “a problem” long before Beauvais would be made aware. Viewers shared their opinions on Erika making Beauvais feel like an outsider.

“Garcelle gets the W not being close to a group of fake women who say what each other want to hear, idk what Erika was trying to go for here other than to look like an a******,” one person commented on the thread.

“In addition to blatantly ostracizing Garcelle, just shows us that Erika would rather be around enablers blowing smoke up her @$$ than people who would actually tell her the truth and try to help her get her act together… you know, like REAL friends,” someone else added.

“After watching these past few episodes and seeing how hard specifically Rinna and Erika are trying to throw Garcelle under the bus the more I’m convinced that Rinna’s ‘intervention’ with Erika and her friend was filmed recently and after the season had officially wrapped,” a third Redditor wrote.

“Erika totally validated how G feels last season… and on the flip side Erike felt Sutton should’ve given her a heads up when an attorney contacted her, com’on, you screamed and threatened her, then told her not to talk to you again, why would Sutton do such a thing? BH is not longer fun for me. the blatant hypocrisy of BH mean girls inner circle and constant Microaggression toward Garcelle and Crystals are hard to watch,” a fourth comment read.

