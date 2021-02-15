Carole Radziwill Gives Update on Her Friendship With Bethenny Frankel

Once upon a time, Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel were the dynamic duo of The Real Housewives of New York City. The two became best friends over seasons seven through nine, but their friendship took a hit during season ten. The two had a fallout and have not rekindled their friendship.

Radziwill has since opened up about where her friendship with Frankel stands these days. The two have not yet reconciled, and it looks like it’s not in the near future. Radziwill revealed the “most hurtful” thing that Frankel had said to her.

The 57-year-old journalist chatted with Bravo Insider’s Life After Bravo earlier this month and explained their friendship saying, “I think one of the most hurtful things that I watched on the show is when Bethenny said, in an effort to prove the idea that [Tinsley Mortimer] and I were [best friends] and I was no longer interested in Bethenny, which couldn’t have been further from the truth, she said, ‘Well, they have so much more in common. They don’t have a… neither of them have a career or a husband or children.'”

Radziwill Has Discussed Her Falling out With Frankel Before

During season ten of RHONY, the two former best friends began growing apart. Neither RHONY star dished on what exactly happened, but there were a variety of small incidents that seemed to add up. One of those situations included Radziwill becoming closer with Mortimer.

Radziwill introduced Mortimer to her now fiancé, so the two couples began to get closer and took trips together. At one point, Radziwill got a haircut and color similar to Mortimer’s, so fans thought they were the new best friends. When a fan asked her about the haircut and her friendship with Mortimer, Radziwill claimed producers “invented” their relationship.”

“The Haircut! Who knew the haircut would send Bethenny into a tailspin ending with sticking her head in a freezer in Cartagena,” she tweeted. “She was so mean to everyone else, figured she could handle a new look. Of course there was also the Bravo invented ride or die friendship w/Tinsley.”

Radziwill Defended a Former RHONY Cast Member

And so it goes….#Rhony Fans will miss her quips, her humor, her in your face bullshit detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love. @DorindaMedley pic.twitter.com/oUIJGAKWhL — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 25, 2020

Shortly after the latest RHONY season aired, former cast member Dorinda Medley announced that she had been fired from the Bravo franchise. Medley starred on RHONY from seasons seven through twelve, and shortly after she left, Radziwill shared her disappointment.

“Dorinda was the only ‘real’ HW,” Radziwill tweeted in August 2020. “So no more truth telling too. Trust me that’s a main reason cast is let go. Telling the truth & exposing fake cast members & their storylines & how its [sic] all manipulated by production. I will never tire of saying I told you so about Trump, and this.”

She wrote in another tweet, “And so it goes….#Rhony Fans will miss her quips, her humor, her in your face bullshit detector & her intelligence. But what they will come to miss the most is her honesty and realness in a sea of mendacity. Onward, my love.”

