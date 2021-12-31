Former ‘RHONY’ Star Says Fights on the Show Aren’t What You Think

If you’re a fan of the “Real Housewives” franchise, you’ve probably watched endless fights between the women, season after season. But what if you found out that those fights aren’t actually real?

Quinn talked about his book — and the process behind it — on the December 24, 2021, episode of “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. When writing his book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It,” Quinn interviewed more than 185 people to gather information — and some “Housewives” stars gave him more than others.

“I think that everybody is really who they are, pretty much down to the core. And the people that we see on TV are exactly who they are in front of the camera as well,” Quinn explained. He said that most interesting part of the interviews that he conducted was getting to hear the producers’ takes.

Each interview offered Quinn something different for his book, and some interviews gave him more information than others — especially his interview with former “Real Housewives of New York” star Carole Radziwill, whom he chatted with for a whopping 12 hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Radziwill Shared the Truth Behind the Fights on ‘Housewives’

Radziwill and Quinn had a very productive — and long — conversation. “Carole Radziwill and I talked for 12 hours — straight. So that for me is always going to be my favorite. She had a very interesting, zoom-out perspective,” Quinn told Judge and Mellencamp.

During her interview with Quinn, Radziwill revealed that the fights that you see on screen aren’t actually real fights that the women are having. While the women may not actually be acting — yes, they are really fighting — Radziwill shared that the fights are usually about something else.

“She’s actually the one who told me that a lot of the arguments you see on the show have nothing to do with what they’re arguing about and more to do with the show in and of itself, that that framing of the show often encourages disagreement that people can’t actually say,” Quinn gathered from what Radziwill told him.

Radziwill Has Been Very Opinionated About the Bravo Franchise

Although Radziwill hasn’t been on “RHONY” since 2018 — she appeared on six seasons, but announced her departure after season 10. Since she left, she hasn’t been too shy about sharing her experiences — and her opinions — of the show.

In fact, on the November 29, 2021, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast, Radziwill talked about Bravo.

“Their programming is steeped in that misogynistic, sexist narrative about women behaving badly and shame and bullying,” Radziwill said, via Showbiz Cheatsheet. “And you could see that they were rewarding the people who were really, I think, beyond the pale in their behavior,” she added.

“I feel like in New York, they were just like all like petty criminals, right? Lots of DUIs, lots of assaults. But in other cities … there’s a real problem with alleged criminal activity. And Bravo benefits from that,” she continued.

“There’s just a level of delusion, and Bravo is really great at exploiting it. They’re really good at exploiting emotional issues, mental illness, alcoholism, all that, you know, addictions for entertainment value, because it does, when they grind it through the Bravo machine, it comes out kind of funny,” she said.

READ NEXT: Sonja Morgan Shows off Different Face & Fans Can’t Get Over it