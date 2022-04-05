Carole Radziwill Drags New RHONY Reboot

Carole Radziwill has a lot of opinions about the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot.

During a March 23 interview with Variety, Andy Cohen confirmed that there would be a reboot coming to “The Real Housewives of New York,” transforming it into two separate shows. One show will feature members of the “original” cast like Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, and the other will feature a new group of women.

While appearing on a live episode of the Andy’s Girls podcast at Manhattan’s Club Cumming on March 31, Radziwill explained why it would be an “epic fail” if she returned to the franchise as part of the new spinoff.

“Taking the fans’ desire for me to come back, and putting that aside (because I love them)….if I went back I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part,” Radziwill admitted during the live show. “I would not go back, I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them.”

Radziwill also added that she didn’t understand the concept of the new spinoff.

“I don’t even get that show. …I could see it running for a few episodes and then where are they going to go with that?” Radiziwill said. “It’s always going to compete with the show on Bravo, because the legacy show is going to be on Peacock. I know they’re really short on, they’re really struggling to populate Peacock with, with shows. So.”

Radziwill was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 5-10.

One ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Admitted That She Didn’t Know Much About the New Reboot Before It Was Announced

While speaking with Us Weekly on March 30, star Luann de Lesseps admitted that she didn’t know much about the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot before it was announced to the public, explaining that she felt “utter surprise.”

“I found out literally almost at the same time as [fans] did,” Lesseps revealed to the outlet. “[Andy and I] had a scheduled call, and then it broke right after.”

Lesseps continued about the new concept, “I did not see that coming, but after learning about it, I was really happy about it. I’m thrilled about them bringing back the OG cast, because you can’t fit a square peg into a round hole. I say that because sometimes you bring new girls on and they don’t really fit in into your group, and I think it feels awkward.”

Some Cast Members Have Expressed Interest in the Reboot

Although the network hasn’t announced who will be appearing on the new spinoff series, Dorinda Medley admitted during an interview with Page Six before it was announced that she would be “open” to coming back.

“Listen, I love being on Bravo,” Medley told the outlet in an interview published on March 23. “I never would have left. That wasn’t my [decision]. I think people think in some ways it was my decision. So, I’m always open to it and I enjoyed doing it.”

And, during an April 1 episode of her podcast, Just B, former star Bethenny Frankel said that she would also be interested in returning, but on one condition: the spinoff only cast the five original stars of the franchise.

“The only concepts that are of interest to me in this franchise are the original five,” Frankel said during the podcast episode. “Me, Alex, Jill, Ramona, Luann. That’s got an authenticity to it. That was all of us prior to everybody else coming in and being so thirsty and having glam squads and having a preconceived notion. That was very authentic.”

