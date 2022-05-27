Caroline Manzo Unleashes on Teresa Giudice & Reveals the Only Way She’d Return to RHONJ

Caroline Manzo left “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in October 2013 after five seasons of a full-time star on the show.

While Manzo has been away from reality television, she has been helping care for her granddaughter, Markie. However, Markie will be going to school in the fall and Manzo is left wondering what she will do now that she’s going to have a ton of free time. Could a return to reality television be in her future?

Manzo has previously said that she wouldn’t return to Bravo and she still maintains as much but not for the reasons you might think. She discussed this — and more — on the May 24, 2022, episode of the “Dear Albie” podcast, which is hosted by her son, Albie Manzo.

One thing in particular that came up during their chat was Caroline’s ongoing feud with Teresa Giudice. And Caroline didn’t hold back when she expressed how she felt about it.



Several Fans Want Manzo to Return to Face Giudice

Several years ago, Caroline and Teresa were great friends. However, the two had a major falling out and have been enemies ever since. RHONJ fans who dislike Teresa have been wanting a showdown between her and Caroline, and Albie said that several people wrote in to question whether or not Caroline would ever consider it.

“Dear Albie. I’m sure you guys don’t watch the show lately but Teresa has gotten completely out of control,” someone wrote in to the podcast host. The person who submitted the question stated that Caroline was the only person who would be able to put Teresa in her place and asked if she’d ever do it.

“The only way I know is my social media has gone insane,” Caroline said. “Apparently there’s a hashtag ‘fire Teresa.’ Apparently she’s gone off the deep end. This is only what I’m reading. Listen, don’t shoot the messenger,” Caroline said.

“I feel like — and I’m just going to put it out there because I don’t give a f***,” Caroline began. “You know what? I would get great pleasure. I would get great pleasure fans… community… to go in and just knock the s*** out of her verbally and just put her in her place,” Caroline said.

Manzo Revealed the Reason She Won’t Return to RHONJ

On the podcast, Caroline said that she heard that her name was bought up at the reunion.

“I am tired of certain things. I am tired of her opening her very uneducated mouth, okay? And using me as a weapon to say that I was the one that spearheaded her IRS claim and stuff like that. We are not those people,” Caroline said.

“Apparently she mentioned me in the reunion again. Like, you know what Teresa? Why are you so obsessed with me? So, guess what? If you are so obsessed with me, I am more than happy to come an answer your claim but PS Bravo doesn’t want to pay me. So, guess what Bravo? You don’t get this for free,” Caroline added.

“But guess what? Sometimes you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully. But you gotta do it on my terms,” Caroline continued. “And they are not willing to do that,” she added. While Caroline said that she understand’s the network’s decision from a business perspective, she also knows her worth. And she knows that if she were to return to RHONJ for a showdown with Teresa, advertisers would be all over it.

