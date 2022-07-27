‘Real Housewives’ Alum From Another Franchise Open to Joining Beverly Hills Cast

A “Real Housewives” alum may be eyeing a spot on the Beverly Hills cast.

Cynthia Bailey made the decision to leave “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 11 seasons on the franchise. She announced her departure on Instagram on September 27, 2021. Since then, she has opened up about the reasons she decided to exit the show.

“I just want to be able to focus, have a little more time to focus on my marriage,” she told Us Weekly in an interview following her announcement. “Now that I just celebrated my one-year anniversary, getting married is part one, staying married is part two. You actually have to be with your husband sometimes,” she continued.

“I got married on the show my first season. I got married on the show my last season. It kind of was a perfect way to tie it up in a bow and just go… Now I’m like, oh, you know, I have my next chapter. Everyone’s so excited and happy for this next chapter. I’m like, ‘What is this next chapter going to be?'” she added with a laugh.

And while Bailey might be content with her decision to leave RHOA, she seems open to the possibility of returning to reality television — but maybe on a different franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bailey Sounds Open to the Idea of Joining RHOBH

Bailey moved to Los Angeles from Atlanta in October 2020. In a new interview with Page Six, she discussed the idea of joining the Beverly Hills franchise — since she’s now living in California.

“Beverly Hills comes up a lot, and that’s one of those situations where it would just have to be organic,” she told the outlet.

“I know Garcelle, I actually know Sheree, who is one of the new ‘friends of’ on the show. I know Rinna, I know Kyle, I’ve worked with Dorit. I’ve never met Sutton,” she continued, adding, “I feel like I know those ladies well enough that if it ever wanted to make sense, it can make sense.”

Bailey Was on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 1

It appears as though Bailey didn’t leave RHOA on bad terms with producers, since she was brought back for the first season of the “Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff. Bailey joined several other women from other franchises — including Kyle Richards from RHOBH — for a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos.

“I definitely walked away from the girls’ trip feeling like I really bonded and connected with a lot of the ladies… I really learned a lot of things about them that I did not know, that I don’t see on their show,” she previously said about the experience, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Bailey doesn’t seem in any sort of rush to return to Housewives, however. Instead, she told Page Six that she wants to focus on her “acting career.”

“I really came out to LA to start my acting career. I really didn’t come here to join Beverly Hills. Now, once the acting kicks off — because that’s the priority right now — if I slide in there every now and then, I’m not opposed to it. It would just have to make sense, but it’s not my focus right now,” she shared.

Over the summer, a new reality show starring Bailey is set to air on E!

