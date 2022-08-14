Bravolebrity Ripped for Anne Heche Tribute

A Bravolebrity who appeared on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was blasted by fans after she shared a video of Anne Heche.

Dana Wilkey, best known for her scenes on RHOBH, shared the video of the actress who died in a fiery crash on August 12, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Dragged Dana Wilkey for ‘Unbelievable’ Tribute to Anne Heche: ‘This Is Gross You Should Remove This’

On August 14, Wilkey shared a video of Heche in her car with the caption, “Rip #anneheche” and fans were not happy with her choice of footage, which appears to show Heche under the influence.

“You are unbelievable,” someone wrote with the vomit emoji.

“Show class by not posting this,” someone else wrote.

“Take this down, please. It is not a respectful tribute. So sad,” another fan wrote.

“This is not it Dana,” a fan said. Another one wrote, “This is not a good look Dana.”

“Wtf you’re putting this up out of allll the videos you could choose? You’re showing your true colour right now,” another person commented.

“Tacky tacky,” someone else said.

“This is gross you should remove this,” a fan commented.

Someone wrote, “I don’t know that this is the best memorial to Anne. Rest In Peace Anne.”

“May I ask what your intention is in posting a tribute video in which she is visibly intoxicated,” a fan asked. “You could have posted any of the many lovely videos that other sites have posted, but you chose to use one where she was intoxicated. What was your intention?”

Anne Heche Died After Her Car Crashed Into a Home in Los Angeles and Burst Into Flames

On Friday, August 5, Heche was severely injured in a car accident after her vehicle crashed into a home in Los Angeles and burst into flames, according to the New York Times.

According to People, Heche was taken off life support on August 14, after her organs were matched with an organ recipient. She was pronounced legally dead according to California law on Friday, August 12, the outlet reported.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, “59 Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep for Heche told People. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” the statement continued. “Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

According to the outlet, “Heche had several projects in the works, with her upcoming Lifetime movie Girl in Room 13 premiering Sept. 17. She was also set to star opposite Dermot Mulroney in the upcoming horror-thriller Full Ride and had a recurring role in All Rise on OWN.”

