Danielle Staub Slams Bravo for Paying ‘Convicted Felon’ Teresa Giudice ‘Millions’

Danielle Staub is featured on the new Hulu show, “The Housewife and the Hustler.” The documentary is about “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne Girardi and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

According to Too Fab, Staub and Erika Jayne once worked at the same strip club, which was enough of a connection for producers to tap her for the new doc. Variety reports that the hour-plus show “sells itself short” by featuring Staub first thing.

“Erika Jayne, I have seen on the show, and I also worked with her on ‘Watch What Happens Live!’ one or two times. Didn’t get the best vibe from her. I know a lot of fake people, and it turns out she’s just one of them,” Staub says on the show, according to All About Real Housewives.

As previously reported by Heavy, Staub also calls Erika Jayne a “b*tch.”

Staub, who previously starred on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and has been on-and-off friends with a few of the cast members, including Teresa Giudice, took to Instagram on Monday, June 14, 2021, after Hulu released the new series about the Girardis, to slam Bravo for continuing to feature “criminals” on its shows.

Staub Slammed Bravo for Continuing to Give Giudice a Paycheck

Staub doesn’t think that Bravo is doing a great job showing the true lives of some of its cast, namely Giudice, who apparently didn’t always live in a stunning mansion.

In her post, Staub writes that Bravo should have “followed Teresa’s real living circumstances” during Season 1 of “RHONJ.” At the time, the mom of four was living in Lincoln Park. “I don’t judge but it was old filthy and anything but luxurious, Teresa was ashamed of her home, which ironically was never seen on the show,” Staub wrote.

She went on to slam the network for continuing to give Giudice a paycheck, despite the fact that the reality star is a “convicted felon.”

“[Bravo] STOP paying millions to Teresa Giudice, a known Criminal and a convicted felon guilty of 42 [counts] of fraud. Stop glorifying the criminals!” Staub captioned an Instagram video. “If the franchise continues to pay cast and promote their fake lives, so many more crimes against society will be committed! In #reality This will effect [sic] more civilians financially, emotionally, physically, and mentally!” she warned.

According to Style Caster, Giudice is paid $1.116 million per season of “RHONJ.” Despite being convicted of bankruptcy fraud and spending time behind bars, according to Cheat Sheet, Giudice was not fired by Bravo and still appears on the “Real Housewives” franchise. Other franchise “Housewives” that are facing legal trouble include Erika Jayne and Jen Shah (from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”), both of whom still have contracts with Bravo.

Staub Previously Accused Joe Gorga of Running a ‘Ponzi Scheme’

This isn’t the first time that Staub has spoken out about her former cast mates. During an appearance on the S’More Live Happy Hour with S’More dating app founder, Adam Cohen-Aslatei, Staub spoke out about some of the legal issues that the “RHONJ” cast has faced.

Making a bold claim, Staub told Aslatei that she is “the only person on ‘he Real Housewives of New Jersey’ that didn’t commit crimes in [her] adult life.”

When asked specifically whether or not she thought that Melissa Gorga’s husband Joe was running a “Ponzi scheme,” Staub responded, “100 percent,” adding that Gorga “is working it and he is trying to hide behind it but I’m going to call him out and call him right to the table. It’s not right what he’s doing … he didn’t flip that house, he doesn’t do anything without other people doing the work, he just takes the credit for it — not paying people is part of their scam.”

