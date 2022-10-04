Lesley Beador’s Ex Obtained Restraining Order Against David Beador Before Split

The ex of Lesley Beador has obtained a restraining order against former “Real Housewives of Orange County” husband David Beador, according to Page Six.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Father of 2 of Lesley Beador’s Children Was Granted a Temporary Restraining Order Against David Beador 1 Month Before the Couple Split

According to Page Six, which obtained court documents, Eriks Pukke, the father of two of Lesley’s children, was granted a temporary restraining order on August 22, 2022. David filed for divorce on September 15, according to court documents obtained by Heavy.

The outlet reported that the order originally expired on September 14 but “was extended at the request of Pukke’s counsel” just one day before David filed for divorce.

The order says David must stay 100 yards away from Pukke and cannot “harass, intimidate, molest, attack, strike, stalk, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), hit, abuse, destroy personal property of” Pukke or “disturb the peace of” Pukke, the outlet reported. He also cannot contact Pukke “either directly, or indirectly in any way, including but not limited to, in person, by telephone, in writing, by public or private mail, by interoffice mail, by email, by text message, by fax, or by other electronic means.”

No reason for the protective order was given and David’s attorney has not replied to our request for comment.

When news broke that David had filed for divorce, Lesley said on September 21, that David had requested to dismiss the divorce, though that paperwork was never filed, court officials told Heavy.

“My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days ago,” Lesley wrote on a post and an Instagram Story also included the words, “Now back to your regular programming.”

Then, on September 27, Lesley said she would be filing for divorce.

“I am filing for divorce,” she wrote in the caption of a photo holding the daughter she shares with David. “While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best. I value myself and the happiness and well being of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos.”

She also shared an Instagram Story writing, “I have a lot to share & will one day. For now I am going to focus on spending all my free time with my amazing kiddos & laughing with my friends.”

Lesley’s Instagram is now private.

As of October 3, no new filings have been made regarding the divorce since David’s initial September 15 dissolution of marriage paperwork.

David Was Arrested & Charged in 2003 for ‘Misdemeanor Counts of Assault & Battery Against a Cohabitant’ While Married to Shannon Beador

David was previously married to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador.

While the couple appeared on the show, Shannon’s friend Vicki Gunvalson accused David of getting physical with Shannon.

“You know what [Vicki] said about you?” Kelly Dodd said to Shannon while in a heated argument on the show. “That your husband beat the s*** out of you. And it’s all out there now – how ’bout that?”

Shannon denied the rumors at the time.

“I am angry with myself that I let what she put out there affect me,” Shannon said on the show. “It affected me physically because I just ate more, I didn’t care. I was just a mess. David does a lot of things but he doesn’t beat me.”

In 2016, the Daily Mail reported that David had been previously arrested for assault.

The outlet said David ‘was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and battery against a cohabitant in February 2003.”

In 2014 Shannon addressed the arrest to Star Magazine, saying, “There was no abuse, no physical anything. We had an argument that was resolved very quickly afterward. I just thought that if I called the police, the fight would end. We’ve moved on; it’s over and done.”

The outlet reported that David “completed three years of informal probation” and “completed 10 days in a work program and a voluntary batterer’s treatment program.”

Shannon and David were married for 17 years before divorcing in 2017 after struggling to recover from David’s admitted affair.

