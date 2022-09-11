RHOBH Star ‘Fights Back’ in Lawsuit: ‘Someone Needs to Stand Up to Bad People’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has filed a new lawsuit in Los Angeles County court seeking to unmask “bots” that attacked fellow Housewife Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax. Beauvais’ son was attacked cyberbullied by trolls on Instagram and Twitter using racist attacks in August. Jenkins and Beauvais have feuded during the most recent “RHOBH” season.

Jenkins’ lawsuit is an attempt to clear her name after fans and others on social media accused her of paying to have the bots target Jax. Some of the hateful messages sent to Beauvais’ son included Jenkins’ name. One message reposted by the teen said, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Bravo issued a statement, which was reposted by Jenkins and other Housewives, saying, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.” The lawsuit names John Does 1 through 50 as the defendant. The case has been assigned to Judge Virginia Keeny and a hearing is set for January 6, 2023.

In the lawsuit filed by Jenkins’ attorneys, Krista Enns, Christopher Letkewicz and J. Erik Connolly, in LA County court on September 8, they wrote, “People do bad things. It is wrong to send racist and bullying messages to a fourteen- year-old boy. It is wrong to deceive the public into believing an innocent woman is responsible for sending those messages. And it is wrong to mastermind this hateful campaign in anonymity. This action seeks to unmask and hold accountable the morally bankrupt person who has attacked a child and placed blame for his/her actions on Ms. Jenkins.”

The lawsuit says Jenkins and Beauvais have had “‘heated’ exchanges” during the most recent season of the reality show that have “spilled out onto social media,” but ” Their confrontations, however, have remained professional and respectful. Ms. Jenkins has always respected her co-star.” Jenkins’ lawyers say the person responsible for the bots that attacked Beauvais’ son ” seized on these confrontations to launch an ugly and hateful campaign against Ms. Jenkins and an innocent child.”

Jenkins Says She & Her Family Have ‘Endured an Emotional Turmoil’ Along With Beauvais’ Family & the Lawsuit Is Her Effort to ‘Fight Back’ & ‘Stand Up to Bad People’

Jenkins’ lawyers wrote, ” The result of Defendant’s coordinated campaign was predictable and swift. Ms. Beauvais’ son endured an emotional turmoil that no one should experience. Ms. Jenkins and her family have as well. Dozens, if not hundreds, of people have posted messages attacking Ms. Jenkins for an act that she never took. Ms. Jenkins’ reputation has been irreparably harmed by post after post accusing her of being the type of person who would purchase bots to harass a child. Ms. Jenkins and her family have been verbally attacked, threatened, and harassed as a result of Defendant’s actions.”

The civil complaint filed by Jenkins’ lawyers adds, “This action is the only way Ms. Jenkins has to fight back against the anonymous coward who decided to put her reputation, livelihood and life in jeopardy. Defendant designed the ‘bot’ attack to create the false impression that it was Ms. Jenkins who orchestrated the attack on Ms. Beauvais’ son, i.e., so people would hold Ms. Jenkins in a ‘false light.’ … Her lifetime of good deeds are being undermined by a false affiliation with this heinous act. Ms. Jenkins seeks to put an end to this conduct for herself, her family, and Ms. Beauvais’ son. Someone needs to stand up to bad people.”

Jenkins’ lawyers say they do not know the name of the defendants and will update the complaint when they are identified. In the lawsuit, Jenkins said the campaign to was set up by someone with the “purpose of harming Ms. Jenkins, Ms. Beauvais, and Ms. Beauvais’ son.” Jenkins’ lawyers called the messages “despicable,” and they said they believe the person who sent them did so with the intent of “harming Ms. Jenkins’ reputation” because they would be “falsely attributed to her.”

Jenkins’ Lawyers Say ‘Internet Sleuths’ Figured Out the Accounts That Sent Out the Tweets Can’t Be Traced Back to ‘Real People’

According to the lawsuit, “internet sleuths” figured out “that the harassing and threatening comments almost certainly came from social media bots and not real people.” The lawyers wrote in the lawsuit, “An investigation into the accounts confirms that the comments set forth in Paragraph 20 almost certainly came from bots and not real people. For example, the above described accounts lack personal information about the user, have suspicious handles incorporating a lot of numbers, few posts and the few posts are all on the exact same day, posting comments with poor grammar, were created in the last few months, and/or in some instances … have been deleted.”

Jenkins’ lawyers pointed out that as fans and “sleuths” discovered the accounts were bots, many began blaming her for sending them, leading media outlets to write about that possibility. “These social and mainstream media comments represented the predictable and intended conclusion of Defendant’s actions: post comments attacking Ms. Beauvais’ son, ensure the user profiles will result in people knowing that the comments were posted by bots, and ensure that the content of the comments would lead people to conclude (falsely) that Ms. Jenkins was behind the attacks,” Jenkins attorneys wrote. “Dozens of people concluded that Ms. Jenkins was the one behind the bot attack and thousands of viewers and readers were told that Ms. Jenkins was the one behind the bot attack.”

The lawsuit adds, “s. Jenkins had no involvement whatsoever in this hateful and outrageous bot attack on Ms. Beauvais’ fourteen-year-old son. To make clear that she had no involvement, Ms. Jenkins posted on her Instagram account on August 26, 2022: ‘I have been accused of instigating the hateful and inexcusable cyber bullying of Garcelle’s son. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have stood for human rights my whole life. There is no place for hate in this world.'”

Jenkins Said She & Her Family Have Received ‘Death Threats’ & Had to Hire Security

According to the lawsuit, “Notwithstanding that Ms. Jenkins was not involved in this deplorable harassment directed at Ms. Beauvais’ son whatsoever, Ms. Jenkins and her family (including her two-year-old daughter) have been the target of death threats as a result of Defendant’s actions and people falsely concluding that Ms. Jenkins is responsible for the attacks.”

The lawsuit adds, “Ms. Jenkins received so many death threats that she consulted with security experts who concluded that the threats are credible. All this frightened and terrified Ms. Jenkins. She has been forced to hire four, around-the-clock bodyguards to protect her and her family, including her two-year-old daughter. … In addition to receiving numerous death threats, Ms. Jenkins has endured numerous false claims online that she is a racist and other unwarranted attacks on her character.” They added:

The impact of the false light campaign initiated by Defendant has been personal, reputational and professional. One, Ms. Jenkins and her family have received numerous death threats as a result of Defendant’s conduct, alarming Ms. Jenkins so much that she hired security guards to protect her and her family. Two, Ms. Jenkins faced an avalanche of negative attacks on her character, accusing her of being a racist and otherwise a person of ill repute. Her good reputation has been irreparably harmed by the false light created by Defendant. Three, the prospects of Ms. Jenkins’ businesses, which in the past benefited from their affiliation with her, have diminished. Consumers that once would have been attracted to the businesses based on Ms. Jenkins’ brand are now more likely to do business elsewhere. As a direct and proximate result of Defendant’s wrongful conduct, Ms. Jenkins suffered and continues to suffer shame, mortification, hurt feelings, emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, and injury to her peace of mind, including damage to Ms. Jenkins’ reputation and standing in the community. In addition, Ms. Jenkins suffered losses in the form of expenses paid for personal security to protect her and her family. Further, Ms. Jenkins has suffered general and special damages including, but not limited to, damage to her businesses, reputation, character and property, which will most likely result in loss or reduction in earnings and profits in an amount which has yet to be ascertained. When Ms. Jenkins ascertains the exact amount, she will seek leave of the Court to amend this Complaint to set forth said amount. Defendant’s actions are the sole or substantial factor in causing these damages.

According to the lawsuit, Jenkins is seeking “compensatory damages,” “special, enhanced, punitive or exemplary damages,” along with attorney’s fees, if she can identify those behind the “bots.” Beauvais has not commented about the lawsuit.