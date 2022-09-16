SOURCE: Diana Jenkins’ Husbands Social Media Activity ‘Done in the Wrong Way’

Eagle-eyed fans noticed some curious social media behavior from a RHOBH husband, but it might not be what it seems, a source told Heavy.

A fan captured screenshots of what appears to be Diana Jenkins’ husband Asher Monroe liking negative tweets about Jenkins.

Diana Jenkins’ Husband Asher Monroe’s Social Media Likes Were Meant to Show ‘Love & Positivity’

Diana Jenkins Husband Asher likes a bunch of negative comments towards his wife ☠️🤭 #rhobh #RHOBHMeanGirls pic.twitter.com/AFdF8m8nFI — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) September 16, 2022

According to a source who spoke to Heavy, Monroe doesn’t manage his own social media, though he does tweet there from time to time.

“If you look at Asher’s Twitter page it’s all about love and light and positivity,” the source told Heavy. “And obviously, he doesn’t manage his own social media account, although he sends tweets and stuff.”

The source reiterated that the likes shouldn’t be read into more than just a message of positivity and love from Monroe to his followers.

“Whoever reacts and likes and responds, he responds with love,” the source continued. “It was just done in the wrong way because when you like it, you know, it just, it comes across as you liking what is being said. It was just a miss.”

He just wants to “respond with love, even if there are negative comments,” the source told us. “It came across in the wrong way.”

Additionally, the source says there’s nothing troubling happening in the couple’s marriage.

“Diana is his soulmate,” the source said. “I mean, he always talks about how much in love they are and they respect and admire each other.”

Diana Jenkins Donated to Lion Air Crash Victims: ‘I Feel so Much Sympathy for the Widows & Orphans Left Behind’

While appearing on the RHOBH Jenkins said in a confessional that the women should “put their money where their mouth is” if they had problems with Erika Jayne not giving up her $750,000 diamond earrings to pay the victims of the Lion Air crash.

It seems Jenkins has done just that.

On September 7, 2022, Jenkins shared that she would be donating $100,000 to the victims of the crash and urged her followers to do the same.

“I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on RHOBH,” she wrote on Instagram. “I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much. For more information, visit sunelafoundation dot org. #SunelaFoundation #GVNG #RHOBH”

Her goodwill was short-lived when the lawyer for the victims blasted her donation.

“While Ms. Jenkins may be well-intentioned, we do not believe that issuing a press release and soliciting donations from the public without having done the necessary legwork is an appropriate way to proceed,” Jay Edelson told Page Six. “That being said, we hope that this is not a publicity stunt and will reserve judgment until we hear directly from her.”

