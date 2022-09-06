Real Housewife Shares Latest Hurtful Rumor About Her Family

A “Real Housewives” star has shared a rumor that is circulating about her family and she had a pretty good response, too.

Diana Jenkins, who is the newcomer on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” took to her Instagram feed to share a screenshot of a “blind item” that she saw online. The rumor involved Jenkins’ fiance Asher Monroe.

“It is so cliche, but the much younger significant other of this really new Housewife is hooking up with the couple’s nanny,” the rumor reads. Someone added a GIF of Jenkins on the bottom, which is included in the reality star’s post.

Jenkins didn’t even have to deny the rumor flat out as she had the perfect response. In the caption she explained that she doesn’t even have a nanny. It’s her “77-year-old mother” who watches her daughter, Eliyanah.

Jenkins Said the Rumor Made the ‘Whole Family Laugh’

Jenkins took the rumor at face value and shared a joke about it in the caption.

“According to Sources close to Certain housewife current ‘nanny’ working for couple is her 77 year old mother. The same one that helped her raise her first 2 children. But since her much younger significant other does like older woman this all makes sense. Oh mom they are onto you. Thank you internet. For once You made whole family laugh,” she captioned the post.

A couple of her RHOBH co-stars dropped by the comments section to reiterate how “ridiculous” the rumor was.

Kyle Richards left a string of crying with laughter emoji before coming back to add, “this takes the cake.”

Erika Jayne also left three crying with laughter emoji in the comments section.

Jenkins Has Taken Action Against Outlets That Have Published Defamatory Content About Her

The RHOBH season hasn’t been an easy one for Jenkins, whose name has been appearing in negative headlines left and right. The mom of three has done her best to combat the rumors and negativity on social media but she has also brought on a team to help her handle things in a more serious manner.

For example, her rep told Heavy that the team is working to have fake social media accounts of people purporting to be Jenkins removed from the internet.

Additionally, on August 31, 2022, Jenkins shared that she’s had her lawyers send out notices to several outlets that have published untrue content about her and/or her family.

“For too long, irresponsible journalists, bloggers and social media commentators have spread hurtful lies about me without consequences. I will no longer sit back and allow them to smear my name with impunity. I have instructed my lawyers to take whatever action is necessary to remove these false statements and to pursue justice from those who have been spreading lies about me,” Jenkins captioned a photo showing cease and desist letters that were emailed to various publications.

She has since shut off comments on several of her Instagram posts.

It is unknown if Jenkins will return to RHOBH for another season.

