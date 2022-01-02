Dorinda Medley Gets Asked About Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ Future

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley exited the Bravo series following its twelfth season. During a December 2021 appearance on the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, the 57-year-old briefly spoke about the future of “RHONY.”

Arroyave Asked Medley About Ramona Singer During the ‘Two T’s In A Pod’ Interview

During the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast interview, Arroyave asked Medley if she believed her former “RHONY” co-star Ramona Singer should continue starring on the show.

“Do you think it’s officially time for Ramona to go?” questioned Arroyave.

Medley then referenced that she has been put “on pause” by Bravo producers and felt as though she could not answer the question. She also stated that she is not in communication with Singer.

“Ramona and I don’t speak,” shared Medley.

Arroyave then inquired whether the “Make It Nice” author believed Singer “could make a come back” if “RHONY” does end up having a fourteenth season.

“You know, you just don’t know,” said Medley.

The mother-of-one then shared that she was shocked that Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson have remained on the “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast, while Judge and Vicki Gunvalson did not.

“You’re always surprised who they keep, who they let go. I never thought those Emily and Gina girls would be there and you wouldn’t, Tamra,” stated the 57-year-old. “I was like dumbfounded when I heard that. Or like Vicki would be gone. Like to me you just don’t know.”

Medley then referenced that “RHONY” season 14 is not yet in production.

“For ‘New York,’ it’s in such a kerfuffle about I think what direction to go into – not that I know this, but it just seems like we don’t know anything, so I just try to put it out of my mind,” asserted the former “RHONY” star.

Later in the interview, Medley shared that she believed the show’s thirteenth season was not popular among viewers for several reasons.

“There was COVID, it was a strange mix of women. I think whatever they do next, it’s got to be a major chess move. I think everyone’s got to really bring their game,” said the television personality.

She then revealed that she was unsure if she would go back on “RHONY” given the opportunity.

“Do I still have a story to tell? Like, maybe some of us are tapped out. I was a great Housewife but who knows, you just don’t know. Maybe there’s a position to be a friend and maybe it’s time for a new group to come in,” stated Medley.

Medley Spoke About Her Life Following Her ‘RHONY’ Exit in February 2021

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2021, Medley shared how she has been since her “RHONY” departure. She revealed that while the coronavirus pandemic is “terrible,” staying at her Blue Stone Manor, located in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, “has been such a wonderful reset.”

“I’ve really enjoyed just being with my parents and having that sort of relationship with them again that’s not rushed,” added Medley.

She also shared while she was not filming “RHONY,” she “finished [her] book, ‘Make It Nice.’”

“The writing experience has been really healing and great,” asserted the former Bravo personality.

She went on to say that “it’s been a blessing to have the time off” following her “RHONY” departure.

