Dorinda Medley Confesses to Being Fired From RHONY

During a recent podcast episode, Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley admitted that she was actually fired from the show.

Medley appeared on Bethenny Frankel’s new podcast, Just B, on October 6, and spoke more about her exit from the show, revealing that it wasn’t a “mutual decision” between her and the network. “I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year,” Medley told Frankel, as noted by Page Six. She also told Frankel that she doesn’t agree with Bravo about the decision to let her go.

“I’m an old-fashioned girl,” Medley said on the podcast, as noted by Page Six. “If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing, OK? You know what I’m saying? So at the end of the day, was it mutual? No.”

Medley Admitted She Should Have Taken a Break From the Show

During the podcast episode, Medley also admitted that she should have taken a year off from being on The Real Housewives of New York. “I probably should have taken a year off,” Medley said, as noted by Page Six. “I had a rough season, but that’s what we do as Housewives. We have good seasons, we have bad seasons. We come back, and we change it up.”

Medley also seemed to imply that she was pretty blindsided by the news. According to Page Six, she explained to Frankel that she received the bad news after talking to a woman who was going to make a gingerbread house version of Medley’s house in The Berkshires, Massachusetts.

“I’m thinking how it’s gonna be great for the show,” Medley said, as noted by Page Six. “‘Oh, my God, this is gonna be my season, and I’m gonna come back because everything is done. I’m in a good place.” Medley also added that, “No one likes rejection.”

Medley Had Previously Made It Seem Like She Left on Her Own Accord

Medley announced her departure on August 25 through an Instagram post. However, in the post, Medley had made it seem like she was the one to leave The Real Housewives of New York, not the other way around. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away,” Medley wrote in the caption.

Medley continued, writing in the caption, “I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way. Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my castmates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success.”

Medley joins Tinsley Mortimer in her exit. Mortimer left halfway through Season 12 to be in Chicago with her fiancé. Medley will be replaced by newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

