Dorinda Medley Gives Inside Details on Vicki Gunvalson Breakup Scandal

It looks like Vicki Gunvalson is taking a break from whooping it up.

During a recent interview, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Dorinda Medley spilled the beans on Gunvalson’s breakup from fiancé Steve Lodge, as it happened while they were on set for season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“I mean, I think Vicki is struggling with the breakup — it’s six years,” Medley told Us Weekly on October 20, 2021. “I think, maybe he wasn’t a nice guy in the end, you know? Who likes a breakup?”

Medley continued, telling the outlet, “I think we all try to warn her on the trip a little bit, but you know, love is truly blind. You know what they say: Strength stay in stands very close to foolishness.”

In September 2021, Gunvalson announced her breakup from Lodge, after being engaged for two years. “Yes, the rumors are true,” Gunvalson wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on. There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me.”

Gunvalson Is Allegedly in ‘Terrible Shape’ After the Split

Post-breakup, Gunvalson is allegedly in “terrible shape,” according to a source. “Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2021. “After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. She didn’t want to be at the [Dorinda Medley’s] house anymore.”

The insider continued about Gunvalson, “She’s in terrible shape. She still loves him. They had not been getting along for a long time. He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time.”

Gunvalson began dating Lodge in 2016 after the two had met during a charity event. Gunvalson spoke about the engagement during her final season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

There Was No Shortage of Drama During Filming ‘Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2

It seems like Gunvalson’s breakup wasn’t the only drama that happened during filming for season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“The drama started from the moment all the ladies got there,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife on October 5, 2021. “Everyone thought they’d be on their best behavior and ease into filming, but it but that’s not how it went. The ladies didn’t know that Jill Zarin was there. Jill and Dorinda had major beef as did Dorinda and Vicki. There was a lot of fighting between all of them.”

The source also added, “Vicki didn’t get along with anyone other than Tamra [Judge]. She shared the Steve breakup with the ladies upon arrival. She was so upset and constantly crying that she could barely participate in anything because she was so upset.”

Season one of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is set to premiere in November 2021 on Peacock.

