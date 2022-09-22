Former RHOBH Star Accuses Dorit Kemsley of ‘Fake’ Crying

A former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has some thoughts on the current season – and how authentic it is.

Camille Grammer was an original RHOBH star before switching to recurring and friend of statuses. She last appeared on the Bravo reality show in 2020, per IMDb, but she regularly watches and posts about the show on social media.

Grammer recently questioned a scene in the RHOBH season 12 episode, “Rocky Mountain Bye,” in which Kyle Richards confronted Dorit Kemsley for skipping a group trip to her favorite Aspen-area spot, the high-end Western-wear shop, Kemo Sabe, to instead spend time with Erika Jayne.

After she was confronted by a hurt Richards, Kemsley tried to explain. “Listen to me, honey. She was in tears,” she said of Erika.

Kemsley then got teary-eyed herself when she realized how badly she had hurt Richards’ feelings.

“You’re breaking my heart, seeing you upset like this,” Kemsley said.

Camille Grammer Isn’t Buying Dorit Kemsley’s Reaction

In a series of Twitter posts, Grammer questioned if Kemsley was being authentic during the conversation with Richards.

“Was DK authentic when she confronted Kyle?” Grammer tweeted. “Kyle is hurt but is DK? Something seems amiss or is it just me?”

Fans responded to say they thought Kemsley was attempting to cry crocodile tears in the scene.

When one fan wrote, “Yeah like she was trying to fake cry but couldn’t…when she saw how upset Kyle was,” Grammer responded, “That’s how I read it. Agreed.”

Another fan wrote, “I thought this too! She started crying but stopped on a dime and her face went back to normal lol it was giving amber heard.”

“Yes, I caught that,” Grammer agreed.

Grammer also replied to a fan who asked her about the addition of Diana Jenkins to the RHOBH cast. Jenkins has butted heads with several of her co-stars, including Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, this season.

When one fan asked, “Do you think Diana is a good fit for this show?” Grammer replied, “No.”

Grammer also appeared to agree with a fan who described the current RHOBH season as “messy.”

This is Not the First Time Camille Grammer Has Questioned a RHOBH Star

Grammer has shared her opinions on the authenticity of a RHOBH star in the past. She previously reacted to a scene where Erika Jayne broke down while talking to Richards about her divorce from former power attorney Tom Girardi and the legal drama she is embroiled in. In the scene, Erika talked about critics who called her divorce a “sham,” and as she cried her mascara began to stream down her cheeks.

After the episode aired, Grammer hit Twitter to question if Erika purposely wore non-waterproof mascara to film the scene.

“We filmed in the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water,” Grammer tweeted in July 2021. “I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run after swimming underwater. Just saying.”

Still, with all of her questioning about the authenticity of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the RHOBH OG replied to a commenter that questioned if the show was real or not.

“No, it’s not scripted,” Grammer tweeted in September 2022.

