Former RHOBH Star Slams Dorit Kemsley

It looks like there could be a new feud brewing between former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Eden Sassoon and current star Dorit Kemsley.

On February 28, the former star took to Twitter to put Kemsley on blast, implying that the star had gotten plastic surgery in recent years. Sassoon tweeted two side-by-side photos of Kemsley from different seasons of the show, writing, “Why? A beautiful woman w/ some fame & $ turns herself into a completely different character. Nooooo.”

Why? A beautiful woman w/ some fame & $ turns herself into a completely different character. 🤔😝 nooooo pic.twitter.com/sfs9uQmJLW — Eden Sassoon (@sassEden) February 28, 2021

In another Tweet, Sassoon went off on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star again in another series of comparison photos. “NOTE TO ALL WOMEN,” Sassoon wrote. “Don’t over do it. TRUE BEAUTY IS WITHIN.”

Sassoon appeared on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend of Kemsley’s.

Dorit Kemsley Has Denied Getting Plastic Surgery

Although some Real Housewives fans may have noticed that Kemsley is looking a little bit different these days, she has denied having any work done, except for her breasts. In a January Instagram story captured by Bravo, Kemsley addressed the rumors, attempting to set the record straight.

“The only plastic surgery I’ve had done is my boobs,” Kemsley wrote. “It drives me crazy when people say I’ve had plastic surgery on my face. I’ve done filler and Botox and I work with masterful makeup artists who can transform your face. If I ever decide to do plastic surgery, I promise I will happily share it.”

And, it’s true–the star does seem quite open with her fans about any procedures she’s had done. In June 2020, Kemsley revealed on Instagram that she had gotten veneers, and explained her decision-making process.

“I’ve only ever known what it’s like to have straight teeth,” Kemsley wrote at the time. “I was so fortunate my whole life, I never needed braces and I took good care of my teeth so didn’t have many cavities. I was warned by my dentists all growing up that I would need to wear a nightguard because of the excessive grinding at night but the thought didn’t appeal to me so I never did anything about it…As the years went on I would notice my teeth looked smaller and smaller and I started to have sensitivity which became increasingly more uncomfortable over time.”

Eden Sassoon Has Called out Dorit Kemsley Before

Even though the two started out as friends, this isn’t the first time that Sassoon has put Kemsley on blast. “I think she’s got a couple problems because I’m honest and I say things,” Sassoon said about her friendship with Kemsley during a 2017 appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, as noted by Reality Tea. “It was about drinking.”

Sassoon continued, claiming that the star drinks too much. “She’s upset because I said somewhere that she drinks too much,” Sassoon said while on the podcast. “Every time I’m with you, you drink and you can’t remember the next day. I am a recovering alcoholic and did the same thing, so what do you want me to say? If you don’t want me to say you drink too much, then don’t drink too much.”

READ NEXT: Dorinda Medley Reveals Which RHONY Stars She Keeps In Touch With