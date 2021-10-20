Eileen Davidson Says Erika Girardi Is Being ‘Vilified,’ Defends Star

Even though Eileen Davidson is no longer a part of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she still has a lot of opinions when it comes to her friend, Erika Girardi.

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Davidson defended Girardi, explaining why she believes it “wasn’t okay” that fans were sending the star death threats as a result of her current legal scandal.

“Her life being threatened is such bulls***,” Davidson said while on the podcast. “I don’t care what you think or even what you’ve done, nobody knows the whole story. That’s a game-changer and it’s not okay. It’s just not okay.” Davidson continued, “The fact that these people think they have the right to do that is so offensive to me. It’s just wrong and she’s being vilified and she chose to stay on the show. So that’s part of the problem. However, you got to draw the line somewhere and that’s just not okay.” Davidson was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons 5 through 7.

This Is Not the First Time That Davidson Has Defended Girardi Since Her Legal Scandal

This is not the first time that Davidson has defended Girardi in recent months. During a September 2021 appearance on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With The Housewives” podcast, Davidson revealed that she wasn’t a big fan of how Girardi was being treated by her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmates.

“If she’s guilty or she’s not, that’s going to come out one way or the other, but I think it’s kind of ugly when everybody’s jumping on this bandwagon of wanting to crucify her or say she did it when we don’t know, we just don’t know,” Davidson said while appearing on the podcast. “No matter how it looks, nobody really knows.”

Davidson continued, “And when it comes out, I’m sure she’ll have to pay the price if she’s guilty. Until then, she’s a human being, and to watch her go through that and how it’s affecting her and how it’s affecting all the women is uncomfortable.”

One of Girardi’s Costars Believed That Some of the Cast ‘Blindly’ Supported Girardi This Season

While Girardi has Davidson in her corner, she also had quite a few other of her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costars stick up for her during this season. However, during a recent interview with Page Six, Garcelle Beauvais admitted that she felt like a lot of her fellow cast members were “blindly behind” Girardi, even as more information about her legal situation came out publicly.

“I felt like some people were blindly behind her,” Beauvais told the outlet. “They were questions that everybody would ask! That was my thing. I was like, ‘It isn’t that crazy.’ It wasn’t that crazy that we would ask.”

Viewers can catch part two of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion this Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

