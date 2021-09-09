Eileen Davidson Reveals if She Would Ever Return to RHOBH

Could there be a new diamond holder on next season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, former star Eileen Davidson revealed whether or not she would ever want to return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a cast member.

“I think I would be OK visiting that world,” Davidson admitted to the outlet on September 8, 2021. “I think it’s moved on. It’s kind of like being in high school, when you graduate everybody kind of goes their own way. I still have a lot of love and affection for all of them, but if you’re not in that world, I don’t know, it would be kind of weird trying to get back on that pony. I’m not sure.”

Davidson was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during seasons five through seven.

One Source Said That Davidson Has ‘No Regrets’ About Leaving the Show

In January 2020, one source told HollywoodLife that Davidson had “no regrets” about leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“Eileen Davidson has no regrets walking away from RHOBH,” the source alleged at the time. “She’s still close with Lisa Rinna, but she’s happy focusing more on directing and acting. She’s always been close with Rinna and will continue to be. She would not go back full-time if approached. There’s really nothing anyone could do or say to get her to come back.”

Their source continued, “She loved the extra opportunities it provided her, but she didn’t do it for the fame or paycheck. She did it because it was a different opportunity, but she wants to focus on making more TV and movies and the show distracts her from doing so.”

Davidson Seems to Keep up With ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Even though Davidson is no longer on the show, it seems like she still keeps up with all the drama. During an August 2020 interview with HollywoodLife’s TV Talk on Instagram Live, Davidson weighed in on the drama between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville that was happening at the time.

“I’m trying to be very diplomatic here because I don’t know what really happened, but I know that it’s just super uncomfortable and really, really ugly. It’s gotten so ugly,” Davidson said at the time. “Honestly, I really like Denise. I’ve talked with her. I ran into her at the CBS commissary last year and she doesn’t live very far from me and so I have mixed feelings about it because I like both of them so much. It is a show.”

Davidson continued, “That’s the worst thing of all because they’re very close friends. They’re much closer friends than I have been with either one of them, so that is very hard to see. And again, it’s Brandi, who I have made amends with a couple of years ago, so I don’t have bad feelings towards Brandi. She’s a wild card. You never know what you’re going to get with her. It’s not going to be good, usually. I have mixed feelings about it. Like I said, it is still a show and things happen to create drama, but this one is particularly ugly because there’s a family involved.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

