Has RHOC Emily Simpson’s Husband Passed the Bar Exam?

During last season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers watched as Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane Simpson, studied to take the California bar exam. Simpson failed both the February 2019 bar exam and, most recently, the July 2019 bar exam. According to The Sun, it was the fourth time that Simpson did not pass the bar exam.

During an October 2019 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Emily Simpson opened up about her husband’s experience failing the bar exam. “I mean, it was devastating to not pass,” Simpson said of her husband in October 2019, as noted by Bravo. “I took the bar exam in 2005, and then I passed the first time, so I don’t even know what that must have felt like for him. I’ve said before, I feel badly, but I give him a lot of credit for doing what he did, and he did it with millions of people watching.”

Simpson continued, telling Bravo’s The Daily Dish, “I feel like some people are good test takers and other people aren’t. Like, I’m a good test taker. I can nail anything. I could probably pass any bar exam. Well, maybe not now, in my 20s, but I don’t know, he’s very smart and he’s very quick and he’s very witty, but he just doesn’t do well on tests. He stresses out. I never stress out, and I think that’s probably a big factor as to why he has a hard time. He just gets really stressed. I mean, he gets very overwhelmed, and when you get that overwhelming feeling, it’s difficult to do your best.”

Emily Simpson is currently a practicing copyright lawyer in California, according to Bravo.

Emily Simpson Said There Needs to Be a ‘Different System’ in Place Next Time Her Husband Takes the Bar Exam

During her October 2019 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Simpson said that there needed to be a “different system” in place the next time her husband took the bar exam. “I just feel like if he takes it again, there just has to be a different system in place,” Simpson said in October 2019. “It can’t be he’s just gone all day studying and all the brunt of taking care of the kids is on me. He just has to figure out he still has to be around, and then he has to study a couple hours after work or something. I don’t know, like a different system.”

During the interview, Simpson also revealed that her husband was working full-time at a law firm. “He wants to be able to be licensed so he can practice,” Simpson explained to The Daily Dish. “So he’ll probably keep taking it ’til he does.”

Emily Simpson’s Marriage Is Currently in a Better Place

During last season’s Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers saw as Simpson and her husband went through a tough time. However, it seems like this upcoming season will be different for them. In an October interview with Hollywood Life, Simpson revealed that things are better for them.

“I was probably at the lowest of lows last season,” Simpson told Hollywood Life. “So I felt like coming into this season, I was a new person. I felt better mentally. I felt better physically and I just wanted to have fun with filming and not feel like I always had to be on the defense all of the time.”

READ NEXT: Why Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson Were Let Go From RHOC