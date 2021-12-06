Erika Jayne Announces Major Career Update

Erika Jayne announced a new business venture, but not everyone is excited about the news.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star announced she will launch a line of hair extensions called Pretty Mess Hair. The line, which she described as a “professional” product, will include sewn-in and tape-in extensions.

In an interview with People, the 50-year-old Broadway veteran noted that she has worked with “every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade.”

“I know what I love and works best for all situations,” she teased. ‘You name it, I’ve worn it!”

“I’ve definitely had quite an interesting year and being a part of a new business venture is both exciting and refreshing,” Erika added. “It gives me butterflies. This is a new chapter of my life and I’m grateful to be moving in a glamorous, wonderful new direction.”

RHOBH Fans Slammed Erika’s New Business

A teaser on the Pretty Mess Hair website states that as a pop singer, RHOBH veteran, and Broadway star, Erika is “known for her showgirl glamour and platinum hair perfection.”

But some social media users took issue with the reality star’s step into the beauty world. Others were not impressed about her “new chapter” as she deals with a nasty divorce from her ex, Tom Girardi.

“The only chapter in her life is chapter 11,” one Reddit user wrote.

”I wonder who’s funding it,” another commenter wrote.

“Is she launching this business with the money of orphans and widows?” another Redditor asked.

“Maybe you can trade them for cigarettes in prison,” another told the RHOBH star.

“Hair extensions have been done to death,” a Twitter user wrote to Erika. “Better get back on that pole, oh forgot you’re a bit old for that now. You’re as guilty as your husband and everybody knows it,”

“I’m screaming at this being her priority but hey I guess she’s gotta pay those legal bills somehow,” another added.

Others said they will not be watching RHOBH next season if the hair extension business will be part of Erika’s storyline. The 12th season of the Bravo reality is currently filming, according to Screenrant.

“I am not prepared for her girlboss storyline- and I never will be!” a Redditor wrote.

Erika did get support from some of her friends from the “Real Housewives” world.

“Love!” wrote her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp, while Lisa Rinna shared a series of clapping hands emoji.

Other fans also showed their support and said Erika should be given the chance to start a new life on her own.

Erika Is Dealing With Serious Legal Issues in Her Divorce From Tom Girardi

Erika had been making headlines for more than a year for her divorce and the messy financial aftermath of her 20-year marriage to the 82-year-old former power attorney.

In August 2021, Us Weekly reported that Erika was being sued for $25 million as part of a bankruptcy case involving her ex-husband’s law firm, Girardi Keese. Girardi is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from lawsuit payouts meant for widows, orphans, and cancer patients.

There have also been allegations that the fallen attorney funded Erika’s music career with $20 million of his clients’ money. At the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Erika claimed that she was not involved in any of her husband’s financial dealings and that she was kept in the dark about their money and other assets throughout their marriage.

