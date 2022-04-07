RHOBH Fans React to Shocking Erika Jayne Scene in Season 12 Trailer

Erika Jayne is under fire following the release of the shocking “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 trailer.

In the supertease, the 50-year-old “Pretty Mess” singer stunned viewers by saying she is only looking out for “herself” amid the fallout from her divorce from former power attorney, Tom Girardi.

In the clip, Erika is seen screaming in front of several of her stunned co-stars as she addresses Crystal Kung-Minkoff about the victims of her ex-husband’s fraud and embezzlement lawsuits.

“You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool,” Erika says. “What I’m telling you…I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me!”

Viewers Reacted to Erika Jayne’s Comment

An Instagram video that showed the argument between Erika and Crystal was captioned with “Cold hearted snake.” In the comment section, viewers reacted with shock.

“Jesus she actually said it….” one viewer wrote of Erika.

“Well there she is. Knew she would come all the way out with it. Showing us the real real now!!!” another wrote.

“This is disgusting and I hope they show all of this in court,” a third viewer added.

”Attorneys are watching and taking notes,” another agreed.

Another commmenter noted, “If you’re facing jail, lawsuits, etc yeah I’d be worried about me too.“

Erika Jayne’s questionable behavior has been an ongoing theme on RHOBH ever since her divorce filing put her personal life in the headlines. Her elderly ex-husband stands accused of stealing lawsuit settlement money from widows, orphans, and cancer patients, according to the Los Angeles Times, which has put her divorce settlement in limbo. Erika has also been named as a “frontwoman” in a $55 million racketeering lawsuit against her company, EJ Global LLC, the Girardi & Keese law firm and its lenders, per People.

In addition to the comment about the lawsuit, in the RHOBH trailer, Lisa Rinna accused Erika of drinking too much while taking prescription medications. In another scene, the singer asked her co-star Garcelle Beauvais if she’s trying to make her look bad.

“Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You do that on your own,” Garcelle replied.

Erika Jayne Previously Asked Her Co-Stars to Back Her Up

Fans last saw Erika at the RHOBH Season 11 reunion, where host Andy Cohen grilled her about her divorce and legal problems and she maintained she was unaware of her ex’s illegal activities. As her co-stars remained silent, Erika asked, “Can someone please back me the f*** up on what I’m saying?”

Cohen weighed in to say, “It lands differently when there are air crash victims.”

When a Twitter user suggested to Erika, “Three words. Crisis management team,” she fired back with, “Three words. Waste of money.”

On a September 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Rinna revealed she approached Erika early to offer her advice on her situation.

“I had suggested to Erika that she hire a crisis management firm to deal with this,” Rinna said. “And that was early on and that was something she wasn’t interested in doing.”

