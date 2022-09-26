RHOC Star Says Erika Jayne ‘Needs Empathy’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 17, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff discussed Erika Jayne’s $750,000 earrings, given to her by her estranged husband, former lawyer Tom Girardi, who has been accused of embezzling client funds. Minkoff and Beauvais asserted that they would give the earrings back. Jayne told her co-stars she would keep the jewelry until a court decided she could no longer have the earrings. During the heated conversation, Minkoff shared that “all [she] think[s] about are victims.” Jayne replied, “I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me.”

According to People magazine, Jayne was legally mandated to give up the diamond earrings, as the jewelry was deemed to be “stolen property” in July 2022.

“It wasn’t easy for [Erika] to part ways with something that was sentimental to her. But she knows she needed to do it and she complied,” shared a source while speaking to the publication.

During a September 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge spoke about the season 12, episode 17 scene.

Tamra Judge Spoke About Erika Jayne on Her Podcast

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge shared that she does have empathy for Jayne.

“I know it’s sad because you are innocent until proven guilty but she’s got to live her life like she’s guilty in the viewers eyes,” stated Judge. “So let’s say she’s not guilty, let’s say she has nothing to do with it, you’re not allowed to talk about what you have and what you like and earrings and things like that, so I kind of understand where she’s coming from when everyone is coming after her about the earrings and stuff because she’s sticking to it that she’s not guilty.”

She then asserted that she believed Jayne “needs empathy.”

“She gets so defensive when anybody brings it up, which is sad because in my world, like when someone gets super defensive about something, they are usually at fault. But this is a much bigger deal so I’m not saying she’s guilty at all, nobody knows. If she just came in with a little bit of empathy, say, ‘listen, I didn’t do that I do feel sorry for duh, duh, duh, duh, but just let this go through court,'” said Judge.

The RHOC star also shared she would have a difficult time if she was in Jayne’s situation. She clarified that she disapproved of Jayne’s comment about not caring “about anybody else” outside of herself.

“It’s so messy and like you said I see both sides where this is an ongoing situation in court, where she can’t just bow down and just say ‘okay take everything from me,’ it has to go through the whole system, but her lack of empathy and to say things like that just makes her look like an a*****,” stated Judge.

The RHOC star went on to say that she was pleased that Kyle Richards got upset and argued with Jayne about her comments regarding Girardi’s alleged victims.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne Leaving Her House

After her conversation with Minkoff and Beauvais, Jayne decided to vacate Richards’ Aspen house to stay with Dorit Kemsley and Diana Jenkins in a hotel. During a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Richards shared that she had an emotional response when she discovered Jayne had left her home.

“I felt really emotional when I came back and saw that she had just left my house. It was like – I don’t even know how she packed up that fast, she was out of of there. It felt weird too because she went to Diana’s who she doesn’t really know. She’s a newer person, you know, that she’s met so I was insulted also because I thought we’re good enough friends that we could have sat here in the morning and had coffee and talked through this and worked it out,” stated Richards.

