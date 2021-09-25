Erika Jayne Girardi Speaks Out About ‘RHOBH’ 4-Part Reunion

Erika Jayne Girardi has spoken out about the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion special that is set to air beginning on October 6, 2021.

The reality star’s personal life has been a story line on the current season of “RHOBH,” due to her divorce from her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and mounting legal problems involving accusations that Tom embezzled money from various clients that worked with his law firm, according to E! News.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on September 24, reunion host Andy Cohen revealed that the show would air in four parts; generally, the reunions are a maximum of three parts. “The reunion isn’t one part. It’s not two parts, James. It’s not three parts, James. It’s a FOUR. PART. REUNION,” Andy said during his appearance on “The Tonight Show” (via Twitter).

Although Erika hasn’t spoken out much about the reunion special, she did make sure to give herself credit where credit was apparently due. “Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me,” Erika tweeted in response to “The Tonight Show’s” post.

Erika ‘Answers Every Question’ That She’s Asked on the Reunion





Andy is very excited for the upcoming “RHOBH” reunion to air, as it’s highly anticipated and will undoubtedly bring in very high ratings for the franchise.

While Erika has to be careful with what she says due to the ongoing investigation into her personal life, Andy previously shared that the reality star didn’t really hold back, and answered all of the questions that she was asked on the show.

“I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I’ll tell you if it was discussed,” Andy said on the September 13, 2021, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, according to People magazine.

Garcelle Beauvais & Kathy Hilton Have Spoken Out About What to Expect

While specific details about the “RHOBH” reunion haven’t been revealed, some cast members have spoken out and given fans tidbits of what they can expect.

Garcelle Beauvais and Kathy Hilton attended The Abbey’s 16th annual Christmas In September event on September 21, 2021. The Daily Mail caught up with Garcelle on the red carpet and asked about the upcoming reunion.

“[Erika] came to he reunion, it was long hours and a lot was divulged, Andy Cohen did not hold back. She was really honest and she really said a lot of things we wanted answers to but we were not sure she would divulge,” Beauvais told the outlet. “Erika was good, and she showed up, she did her best, which I think is pretty amazing considering what she has been through. She is not hiding,” she added.

Garcelle and Kathy also stopped to chat with Radar Online — a reported at the outlet also asked about the reunion. “It’s juicy, it’s dramatic. It’s sad, it’s touching. It’s everything,” Garcelle said. Kathy added that it’s “heartbreaking.”

