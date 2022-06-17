Erika Jayne Gives Rare Glimpse Into Relationship With Her Only Son

Erika Jayne is a mother of one adult son named Thomas Zizzo Jr. who works as a police officer in California. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star rarely talks about her son, but did in a recent interview with Bravo’s “The Daily Dish.”

“My son’s been amazing,” Erika told the outlet. “And I will say this. The silver lining to all of this s*** is that our relationship is stronger. My son and I, we’ve really come together,” she added.

Over the past few years that Erika has been on RHOBH, she has only shared updates about her son a handful of times, including uploading one photo of him to Instagram back in May 2020.

However, Erika and her son have a great relationship, so much so that she would strongly consider his opinions on her future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Likely Won’t Get Remarried Unless Her Son Approves

Erika may not be thinking about getting remarried, given that her divorce from Tom Girardi still hasn’t been finalized, but that doesn’t mean that she’s not asked about her future plans.

In her interview with The Daily Dish, Erika shared that she would take her son’s opinion about any guy that she dates to heart. In fact, she said that she wouldn’t ever marry a guy if her son didn’t approve of him.

“If you were to marry again, would you want your son to be okay with it?” Erika was asked during the interview.

“You know, I never thought about that,” Erika admitted. “Um, of course,” she responded, adding, “I don’t think I would marry someone that A. did not like my son or my son did not like them.”

Erika said that she’s “way off from that” but seemed confident saying that her son’s opinion would heavily weigh on her decision to remarry.

Erika Previously Said She Would Never Remarry

It’s possible that things were entirely too fresh in Erika’s life when she was approached by TMZ in November 2021. The reality star was asked whether she would ever consider getting remarried, and she was very frank when answering.

“I am married,” she told the outlet, pointing to the fact that her divorce from Girardi hadn’t been finalized. “No I will not. Never,” she said, firmly.

As for her dating life, Erika has opened herself up to meeting some new people, but she doesn’t have a serious boyfriend that the public knows about. In the premiere episode of the current season of RHOBH, Erika tells her BFF Lisa Rinna that she doesn’t have a steady man in her life — but that she is having sex, according to E! News.

She received flowers at her home and Rinna inquired about them. Erika said that she had a “secret admirer.” When Rinna pressed her for more, asking if she had any dates, Erika responded, “no…I’ve had some sex though.”

“I’m back in the dating pool, but I’m much more interested in having really good sex with nice people. And maybe some not-so-nice people,” Erika added.

