Erika Jayne’s Mom Calls Out Sutton Stracke & Garcelle Beauvais

It looks like Erika Jayne’s mom isn’t letting anyone troll her daughter.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been in the middle of most of the drama on this latest season. Jayne filed for divorce from her now estranged husband Tom Girardi in November 2020. One month later, Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

The RHOBH ladies have differing opinions on how to question Jayne on her knowledge of the situation. Now, Jayne’s mom – Renee Chahoy – seems to be taking her daughter’s side. One fan tweeted earlier this month, “Why are Sutton and [Garcelle Beauvais] and [Paul “PK” Kemsley] the only people who seem to care about the actual victims getting justice in this entire situation??”

A Bravo fan account screenshot the tweet and what appears to be Jayne’s mom responding. “They have money,” she tweeted back. “Why aren’t they volunteering to help the victims?”

She called out Sutton Stracke in another tweet when she defended her “small town” comment. Chahoy seemingly replied, “This is a well planned TV show and Erika is carrying it with her true life on the line. The nerve of Sutton to act like she is so important! Smell town!!!” The twitter account has since been made private.

Jayne’s Mom Also Questioned Girardi’s Law Firm

In addition to questioning some of the cast member’s intentions, she also wondered why RHOBH wasn’t more focused on Girardi’s law firm, Girardi Keese. Another Twitter user wanted to know what Girardi’s former “law partners” thought of the allegations.

Chahoy seemingly responded to the user, “Yes. [She] did not work at the firm! Where are they?” Renee asked. “The money is in the cases they are giving to incompetent attorneys. This is a sham!”

In another tweet, she wrote, “Why aren’t they looking into the firm and the employees? You didn’t work there! Plus go get the money out of all the cases that the trustee is throwing to the vultures! That is the Sham!!!!”

Another follower tweeted, “More proof that you were only [with] TOM for the money .. Because, well ..” to which Jayne’s mom simply asked back, “Really? Did you live with them?”

Chahoy did seem to thank one of Jayne’s cast members. After one episode, her co-star Kyle Richards took to Twitter to clarify that she doesn’t “repeat things my friends share in private.” Jayne’s mom thanked her writing, “Thank you for your friendship with Erika!”

Jayne & Her Mom Are Close

RHOBH fans have seen the Ice Queen soften up when it comes to her mom. Jayne has visited her mom and her stepdad in previous seasons of the show. Her mom even surprised her for her birthday one year and it brought Jayne to tears.

Although the two have a close relationship, Jayne has gotten teary-eyed about their past. Jayne has opened up about how she felt that since her mom hadn’t been able to achieve her dreams of fame and stardom, she pushed those dreams and pressures onto her daughter. The 50-year-old RHOBH star has explained that her mom was hard on her growing up.

The author’s mom did apologize to her in an emotional scene. She apologized for putting intense pressure on her daughter for most of her life. “I think a lot of people will be able to relate to my mother’s and I’s relationship,” she said during a confessional.

