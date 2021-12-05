Real Housewife’s Ex Splits From Girlfriend

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice divorced her husband of 21 years, Joe Giudice, in 2020. The former couple has four daughters between the ages of 20 and 12 named Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, per In Touch Weekly. According to the publication, Joe began dating a lawyer named Daniela Fittipaldi in 2020.

In a December 2021 interview with In Touch Weekly, the father-of-four shared that he is currently single. Joe, who lives in the Bahamas, shared that he is too busy to focus on a relationship.

“Just right now is not the right time, you know what I mean. I’ve got too many things going on. I’m not even really going to be like here, here, you know, right after the New Year, I’ll probably be on another island, working and doing my thing. I’m involved in a lot of different things so I’m busy, you know what I mean. I’m not saying that doesn’t mean that you don’t want somebody here. Of course, it’s nice to have somebody at night to be with you. I mean that’ll come, you know what I mean,” explained the former Bravo star, who was deported to Italy over two years ago.

He noted that he may eventually want to settle down again.

“You never know you can’t say never because you just don’t know, you know what I mean?” shared the 49-year-old.

While speaking to In Touch Weekly, Joe also shared that he was casually seeing “another attorney.” He told the publication:

I met another attorney out in Cleveland. You know what I mean, we’re hanging out. She’s a very nice person as well. I mean, I keep meeting attorneys. I don’t know why. So anyway, I met her, you know what I mean. We’ve been hanging out. She’s nice, you know, what I mean.

Teresa Giudice Is Engaged To Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

While Joe Giudice is not ready to have a committed relationship, his ex-wife has a fiancé named Luis “Louie” Ruelas. During a November 2021 interview with Extra TV, Teresa shared that Ruelas and her ex-husband have met in person. She explained that she and her fiancé had visited the Bahamas to retrieve her youngest daughter, Audriana because she had to perform at a dance competition.

“We went to go pick her up basically in the Bahamas. Louie DMed Joe and said since we’re coming out there, can we all have dinner? And I didn’t know he did that and when he told me I was like ‘what?’” said Teresa.

She asserted that Joe and Ruelas “got along great.”

Teresa Giudice Compared Her Ex-Husband & Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in March 2021

During a March 2021 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Teresa explained the differences between her ex-husband and Ruelas.

“With Louie he’s just very open, he gets me to open up. Like I know exactly what he’s feeling. He expresses his feelings because he’s so open it makes me express my feelings to him. I like a lot of attention, so does he. So we both give each other a lot of attention. We can’t keep our hands off each other,” said the “RHONJ” star.

To see more of Teresa Guidice, stream “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” on Peacock.

