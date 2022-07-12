Fans Slam Kyle Richards’ Outfit Choice While Posing With Kenya Moore in Paris

A few Bravo stars visited Paris, France during Paris Couture Fashion Week in early July 2022. For instance, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore spent time together at the Parisian hotel Mandarin Oriental. On July 1, 2022, Moore uploaded a picture that showed her and Richards standing together on Instagram. The “RHOA” personality wore a white top, blue jeans, and a cream-colored blazer. Meanwhile, Richards sported a billowy white blouse, black leather pants, and a baker boy cap.

“Housewives #partyinparis So much fun hanging with this beauty! She throws the best cocktail parties! ❤️,” read the caption of the post.

On July 5, a Reddit user posted a picture of Richards, her family, and Moore posing outside of the hotel on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

Several commenters shared their thoughts about the “RHOBH” star’s outfit.

“Kyle’s outfit… is a choice,” wrote a commenter.

“This! Leather pants in Paris in July?! WTF? She needs a stylist pronto,” added another.

“Ugh always. All that money and she still can’t dress herself. My bestie and I call any tops with stupid sleeves Kyle Richards Sleeves now,” shared a different person.

“She really tries so hard and always misses the mark,” commented a Reddit user.

“It looks like something a teenager from tik tok would wear,” asserted a Bravo fan.

“Still trying so desperately to look like the young cool mom, and failing miserably,” stated a social media user.

“Never have I ever: Said ‘I like what Kyle is wearing,’” remarked an “RHOBH” viewer.

“WHO DRESSES LIKE THAT IN PARIS THEY PROBABLY ARE ALL GAGGING,” chimed in an eighth commenter.

“What is Kyle’s obsession with ugly hats,” shared another.

Kyle Richards Had Issues With Sutton Stracke

In “RHOBH” season 12, episode 8, Sutton Stracke questioned Diana Jenkins’ decision to attend Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party after having health issues following a miscarriage, which led to an intense conversation. When Richards shared she believed Stracke should be more empathetic, the 50-year-old disclosed that she had two miscarriages. During season 12, episode 9, Richards shared her thoughts about the Georgia native’s admission.

“I’ve never heard this before… I love you but honestly this feels like b******… You’re going to say you lost two babies, out of the blue, you’re going to say that and I’m like we don’t know that,” said the mother of four.

According to E! News, Richards took to her Instagram Stories to comment on her remarks toward Stracke.

“When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn’t letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through. I had obviously had a few drinks and didn’t express myself clearly and I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether. When I woke up the next morning I thought about what happened the night before and I realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way. I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her. I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot,” asserted the “RHOBH” star.

Sutton Stracke Also Visited Paris

Stracke also visited Paris during Paris Couture Fashion Week. On July 4, she shared a picture and a video from her trip with her Instagram followers.

“Our Fourth of July in Paris! 💥 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 #dior #americaninparis Love my son. (And all my children) And love you @garcelle 😽,” read the caption of the post.

Richards was quick to comment on the post.

“Cannot believe we missed each other ❤️,” wrote the 53-year-old.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: ‘Ladies of London’ Stars Reunite