Fans Slam Simon Guobadia’s New Tattoo in Honor of Porsha Williams

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia have been engaged since May 2021. On January 9, 2022, Williams revealed her fiance had gotten a tattoo in her honor on Instagram. The post featured a picture of the “Porsha’s Family Matters” star resting her hand on Guobadia’s back below his shoulder tattoo that read “Porsha.” She also included a video and picture of her fiance getting the tattoo. The post’s third and fourth slides consisted of videos that featured Williams’ daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, who she shares with her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley. The following image showed Guobadia posing with his tattoo artist. Williams embraced her fiance in the final two photos.

In the caption of the post, Williams shared an unattributed quote about love. She also revealed that Guobadia had not previously had a tattoo.

“Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name [two smiling faces surrounded by hearts emojis] My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end,” read a portion of the post’s caption.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on Guobadia’s Tattoo

On January 9, a Reddit user shared the photo of Guobadia’s tattoo with the caption “Okay but I thought tattooing your lover’s name was the ‘Kiss of Death’ to a relationship” on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the matter.

“This man is 100. LOL. Who cares about him getting her name tattooed on him. There are far better ways for a grown a** man to show his love,” wrote one commenter.

“I couldn’t imagine asking/making a man do this. Just saying,” added another.

“This is like an entire embodiment of tacky,” chimed in a third Reddit user.

“This is so cringe,” asserted a different person.

Some commenters also shared that they did not like the aesthetic of the tattoo.

“What am [sic] odd stop [sic] to have it. The placement looks like a mistake. It’s not centered at all,” wrote a social media user.

“lol why does this look like a tattoo you get in a friend of a friends garage?” shared another.

A different social media user seemed to reference the fact that Williams has a matching tattoo with McKinley, writing, “Did this woman learn nothing from Dennis? I know the answer is yes so why do I keep being surprised by her stupidity [crying emoji].”

Williams Has a Tattoo in Honor of Guobadia

According to BravoTV.com, Williams noted that she and McKinley had tattoos honoring each other during a November 2018 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“We already have a matching tattoo. We not only have a whole child on the way, but we have a matching tattoo together,” shared the Bravo personality.

On a November 2021 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Cohen inquired if Williams had planned on “get[ting] the tattoo [she] got for Dennis removed?” She shared that she decided to keep it, as “it’s not his name.”

BravoTV.com noted that Williams disclosed that she has Guobadia’s “middle name tattooed on [her] neck” during a Dish Nation appearance in May 2021.

“I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody. It’s sweet!” asserted the reality television personality.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Joining ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise