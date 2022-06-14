Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Where She Stands With Crystal Minkoff Now

Even though season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has just gotten started, there’s already some drama happening behind the scenes. During a June 12 interview at Critics Choice Real TV Awards with E! News, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed where she currently stands with costar Crystal Kung-Minkoff.

So far this season, the two haven’t exactly been getting along on camera, as Beauvais accused Minkoff of setting up friend Sutton Stracke in an argument involving race last year. Minkoff then fired back, accusing Stracke of saying something “very dark” during their conversation last season, which Beauvais and many of the other ladies said was a “dangerous” accusation. Tension has been mounting between the group, especially between Beauvais, Stracke, and Minkoff.

“I haven’t seen her,” Beauvais told the outlet about Minkoff. “I haven’t been looking for her, either.”

Beauvais continued, “I think in re-watching it, new feelings emerge. New cuts are open. And so it’s hard because you do it, and sometimes you resolve things, and then you watch it back, and it’s like, ‘Oh?’ So I think that’s what’s happening to a lot of us.”

Viewers can cath brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Beauvais Thought About Quitting the Show Before Season 12

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November 2021, Beauvais admitted that she almost quit the show after last season, but it was her friend Stracke that convinced her to stay in the end.

“I really thought about it,” Beauvais revealed. “Sutton really twisted my arm. I like doing it, it’s just sometimes it’s really tough. And so, I wanted to sort of weigh in with my family, I wanted to see where I was, and so we’ll go, we’ll keep going.”

Beauvais added about this season’s drama at the time, “It’s a dance for me. I’m not gonna come at you unless you come at me, so if you do, get ready, because I’m not playing anymore. No more Ms. Nice Guy!

Another Popular ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Might Not Be Coming Back to the Show

It looks like there’s so much drama that will go on this season that even “OG” RHOBH star Kyle Richards might not be back next year! While speaking with E! News in May 2022, Richards admitted that she wasn’t so sure what the future holds for her in regards to filming.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” Richards explained to the outlet at the time. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

And, after this past season wrapped filming, Richards said that she felt like there was no way she could go on as a “Housewife” in the future.

“I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way,'” Richards revealed. “‘I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this.'”

READ NEXT: Brandi Glanville Reveals if She’ll Come Back to RHOBH