WATCH: Garcelle Beauvais Slams RHOBH Newcomer

Diana Jenkins is already causing a ruckus on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she’s making waves off-camera as well.

The season 12 newcomer butted heads with several co-stars already, including Garcelle Beauvais — at Beauvais own birthday party, no less. In a confessional, Jenkins described Beauvais as the most “unwelcoming” of the RHOBH cast, which also includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Erika Jayne.

In June 2022, Jenkins also made headlines for a comment she posted on a Bravo fan account run by a superfan. According to Page Six, Jenkins called out “Philly Diva” Kristen Dionne for posting an old photo of her on Instagram, and then wrote, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”

Jenkins, who is from Bosnia, later apologized and blamed her racially insensitive comment on a language barrier.

“I assumed ‘Black content creator’ was a title referring to a page that would be focused on snarky content,” Jenkins wrote. “I didn’t realize it was referencing to you as a Black woman and a content creator. Please understand i am not from this country @philly.diva so deeply sorry. I’m devastated that this was taken to mean something racially insensitive. I understand now why it was taken that way and that was never my intention. I am truly sorry.”

Garcelle Beauvais Said Diana Jenkins is ‘Nuts’

On the June 29, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Beauvais how she felt about Jenkins saying she was “the least welcoming” to her.

“She’s nuts,” Beauvais said of Jenkins. ”She’s absolutely nuts.”

Cohen also asked Beauvais if she believed Jenkins misinterpreted the “Black content creator on Instagram moment.”

“She’s uneducated,” Beauvais said of her co-star.

In the comment section of a YouTube clip from WWHL, fans wrote that Jenkins should be a one-season Housewife.

“Diana truly needs to go,” one viewer wrote. “There’s nothing about her that is likable. Her behavior at Garcelle’s birthday party was disgusting!”

“Her comments should be addressed in a serious manner and not as shade on a game. Good for Garcelle tho but c’mon Bravo,” another fan wrote.

Philly Diva also retweeted a comment that called for Jenkins to be fired. “After tonight’s episode, I’m convinced Diana meant that racist comment she made on Philly Diva’s Instagram. We better not see her next season Mr. [Andy Cohen]” came the comment.

Jenkins responded to Beauvais’s WWHL diss with an Instagram post in which she listed some of the many ways she has helped Haiti. Jenkins claimed she has sent millions of dollars in aid and medical supplies to Beauvais’ home country and other predominantly Black communities.

“Dear Garcelle, Next time you go on national television why don’t you educate viewers on how many times I went to Haiti. Your home country,” Jenkins write in a now-deleted Instagram message, per Page Six.”Why don’t you tell viewers how many millions of my dollars I have given to your country. A woman from Bosnia did that. Also you could have mentioned all the money i have given and everything I have done for woman rights in Congo and other 100% black communities.”

Diana Jenkins Called Herself the new RHOBH ‘Villain’

On the June 29 RHOBH episode, titled “It Takes a Villain,” Jenkins sent a shady group text to explain why she would not be attending Beauvais’ 55th birthday celebration. In the text, Jenkins revealed that her doctor put her on bed rest following a miscarriage.

“‘I usually wouldn’t share this in a group text because it makes me look like a whining b***, but Garcelle might think I’m rude, so there it is,” Jenkins wrote, as seen on the episode.

But Jenkins did show up at the party, got into a fight with Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, and later declared, “You need a new villain? Here I am.”

Even before the season started, Beauvais hinted at drama between her and the newcomer.

“We got a new girl,” Beauvais said in an interview with “The Weekly Scoop With CJ.” “We have Diana Jenkins, who, her and I got, we hit a bump, that’s all I can say.”

Beauvais added that it would be interesting to see how her conversations with Jenkins will be edited on the show, but she added, “They can’t edit what you don’t give them.”

