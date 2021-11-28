Gizelle Bryant Gives Update on Feud With Wendy Osefo

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant has gotten into her fair share of disagreements with her co-stars over the past six seasons. In the show’s sixth season, Bryant had issues with Dr. Wendy Osefo. In season 6, episode 7, Osefo confronted Bryant while the cast was enjoying a whiskey tasting. She expressed her frustration toward the 51-year-old because she and Ashley Darby had discussed a blog post that insinuated her husband, Eddie, had been unfaithful.

“Instead of you coming to me as a woman you decide to talk to Ashley. And so I’m putting your a** on notice. Because what you’re not going to do, let’s be very clear, is that you’re not going to play with my husband’s name,” said Osefo.

Gizelle Bryant Spoke About Her Feud With Wendy Osefo in an October 2021 Interview

While speaking to the “Chanel in the City” podcast in October 2021, Bryant revealed if she was still feuding with Osefo. She explained that “there were social media rumors of allegations of [Eddie] cheating with someone.”

“When it was brought up, it was brought up because Wendy is — per her admission, she doesn’t have a lot of self-esteem and social media can be very hard to handle so the issue was like, ‘Look all these things are coming out about you. Are you okay?’ And she took it as, ‘Oh Gizelle is trying to destroy my family because we were bringing up these rumors about Eddie and this woman’ and no! We all said we don’t believe it,” explained Bryant.

The reality television star shared that she is not actively fighting with Osefo.

“I’m at the point where I’m like I don’t care about the rumors at all. I’m over it. And I don’t have any issues with Wendy. She may have issues with me. I don’t know but I’m totally fine with Wendy and her new body,” said the Bravo star.

Wendy Osefo Discussed Gizelle Bryant in October 2021

During an October 2021 interview with Page Six, Dr. Wendy Osefo discussed her feud with Gizelle Bryant. She revealed that the rumors surrounding her husband did not affect their relationship.

“I think that’s a testament to our relationship of who we are and it’s a testament to the lack of authenticity of the rumors, you know,” explained the 37-year-old. “When something is not true and you know your truth, it really doesn’t impact you. My response to the women and my emotion to the women was don’t try to tarnish his reputation. I never — and what you guys can see is I never once spoke to the legitimacy of it.”

Osefo also asserted she did not believe that Bryant was trying to be helpful when she brought up the rumors.

“I think it was her way of being messy, that’s it, that’s all and if she had owned up to it, it would have been like oh okay, you know. But let’s not cower under the guise and say, ‘Oh I’m concerned’ when everything you’ve done subsequently after that like we have seen the subsequent actions, it wasn’t really a concern it was just to be messy,” said the mother-of-three.

