Nene Leakes Gives Heartbreaking Health Update on Husband Gregg

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes shared an emotional update that her husband, Gregg Leakes is “transitioning to the other side” and “at home dying.” Leakes gave a speech and asked for “a lot of love” while at an event, as captured by a fan on video.

Leakes revealed earlier this year in June that her husband’s cancer had returned. He was previously diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018, and fans watched the emotional journey during season 11.

“It’s difficult,” the mom of two told the Jasmine Brand at the time. She added that he has been, “different” and confessed, “He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

She then asked for prayers saying, “I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg…pray for his strength…and pray for me, too.”

Leakes Initially Opened Up About Her Husband’s Cancer Journey

Leakes was one of the Real Housewives originals, as she starred on RHOA from season 1 in 2008 to season 7. She then left and came back full-time in seasons 10 through 12. During that time, Leakes was open and honest about her husband’s health troubles.

“We just weren’t prepared to hear that,” Leakes originally said in 2018 per E! “It’s a very hard role to take care of someone. I feel like, if I crumble, then Gregg and Brentt — it’s going to be over. I just feel like I have to be the strong voice.”

She added, “I put on a brave face, but I have my moments in my bedroom, usually alone. I’ve had many moments in my car. If my car could talk it’d be like, ‘This b**** cries too much.’”

Gregg Leakes Also Discussed His Diagnosis

Leakes himself also spoke out about the heartbreaking diagnosis. “I guess the scariest part about all of this is when we got to the hospital and the doctor saying that, ‘We need to do surgery on you tonight or you ain’t going to make it,'” Leakes said in 2018 as reported by E!.

“I went over and prayed to God and I told Him, ‘If it’s time, let’s go.’ I don’t fear death, I don’t want to go. If my work is finished here, take care of them, let’s go.'” He told his doctor to give his wife a letter he wrote in the event he didn’t survive.

“Writing that note was the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” he explained, tearing up. “But, you never know what’s in you until you’re at that door. I never thought I had it in me—to fight cancer. Now, I’m going to beat cancer’s ass.”

Gregg Leakes initially beat cancer in May 2019. The couple first got married in 1997 and then divorced in 2011, but they remarried in 2013. Gregg Leakes appeared on the season 12 reunion and discussed the toll his cancer took on both him and his relationship. “It was difficult at times,” he said, per People. “I’m not a poster child for kindness….Nobody’s perfect. There was some times, but most times it was on me.”

