Fans Slam Heather Dubrow for Her Tribute to Bob Saget on Instagram

“Full House” star Bob Saget has died, as reported by TMZ. On January 9, 2021, the publication reported that the 65-year-old “passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.”

Heather Dubrow Paid Tribute to Bob Saget on Instagram

Following the news of Saget’s passing, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow paid tribute to the actor on Instagram. According to IMDb, the reality television personality appeared in two episodes of the 2009 sitcom “Surviving Suburbia,” which starred Saget. Dubrow’s Instagram post, uploaded on January 9, featured two images taken during her time on the show.

“RIP @bobsaget . He was so funny and generous and great to work with! Sending love and prayers to his family [red heart emoji] [prayer hands emoji] #survivingsuburbia,” read the caption of the post.

Dubrow’s former “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge was quick to comment on the post and shared that she also had interacted with Saget.

“So sad. I met him years ago in Nyc. He was so nice [crying face emoji],” commented Judge.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section, with many sharing that they were upset by Saget’s passing. Some commenters, however, noted that they did not appreciate Dubrow’s post.

“And then it became all about heather. In less than 12 hours,” wrote one commenter.

“Less than 30 min! @heatherdubrow should be embarrassed,” added another.

A different Instagram user asserted that Dubrow should delete the upload, writing, “I really hope she removes this post. It is incredibly disrespectful and tasteless that somehow she made this about herself.”

“love you making this about yourself [red heart emoji],” chimed in a fourth commenter.

“RIP Bob Saget [broken heart emoji] Wish we could see more of Bob and less Heather in this tribute post,” asserted a fifth social media user.

A sixth commenter claimed that Dubrow was a “thirsty girl…trying to capitalize on his death.” A different social media user also suggested that they had issues with the post, commenting, “It’s all about heather. No shame to her game!”

Bob Saget Spoke About ‘Surviving Suburbia’ in 2009

During a 2009 interview with the Associated Press, Saget spoke about playing Steve Patterson on “Surviving Suburbia.”

“This guy Steve Patterson is a guy with a wife and kids, who’s got a good heart but he screws up a lot and he’s a bit of a liar. He has to cop to it when he gets called on it and all he really wants is to raise his family and love his wife and to be left alone and to cope with that he is a bit of a – it’s not about drinking, but he does drink a bit but he’s there. He’s there for his kids,” said the actor with a laugh.

Saget also shared a specific example of how Steve differed from his beloved “Full House” character Danny Tanner.

“How is that not like ‘Full House’ or how is that not like a traditional sitcom? Well my character is angry that his kid is not doing her own project, the mom wants to make it for her, so I send a drunk email to the teacher and that’s when all hell breaks loose,” explained Saget.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Talks Joining ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise