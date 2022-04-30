Heather Dubrow Responds to Fans Criticizing Friendship With Co-Star

After a five-year hiatus, Heather Dubrow, 53, returned to the “Real Housewives of Orange County” for the show’s sixteenth season. While filming season 16, Dubrow became close to her co-star Gina Kirschenheiter, 37.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” the mother of four shared her thoughts about fans having issues with her friendship with Kirschenheiter.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Her Friendship With Gina Kirschenheiter

While recording the April 22 episode of “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow shared that she was unbothered by “RHOC” viewers who are unhappy with her dynamic with Kirschenheiter.

“When I see the comments about mine and Gina’s friendship some are like I love it, and some are like I don’t love it or it doesn’t ring true, she’s just up Heather’s a**. Whatever. When I met her, I just liked her. I wanted to hug her. Wanted to laugh with her and I guess I’ve always been rooting for her. That’s what attracted me to her,” stated the “7 Year Stitch” host.

Dubrow’s podcast co-host Jefferson then shared that he disagreed with the criticism that her friendship with Kirschenheiter has received.

“You can have friends that have more than you and that you are impressed by. It’s okay that Gina looks up to you,” stated Jefferson.

Dubrow agreed with him and stated that she has a diverse group of friends.

“I think it’s important to have friends younger than you, older than you, different walks of life, different ethnicities, different socioeconomic backgrounds, different everything, because why would you want to be with people who are all exactly the same,” stated Dubrow. “First of all, that’s incredibly boring. And second of all I like to learn and as much as I can be a big sister to Gina, I learned a lot from her too and I get so much from her and that friendship.”

Gina Kirschenheiter Had Issues With Shannon Beador

While Dubrow and Kirschenheiter became close during season 16, the 37-year-old did not get along with all of her castmates. For instance, she had issues with Shannon Beador after she became aware that she stated she was egotistical. The “RHOC” stars seemed to make up during the show’s season 16 finale. However, during an April 2022 episode of the “RHOC After Show,” Beador suggested that she was still unhappy with Kirschenheiter.

“The conversation had to happen, but you know, once again there’s Gina raising her voice and shaking, God, she just gets so mad when she talks to me,” stated the 58-year-old. “You know, the bottom line is I wish her well, but it is what it is, Gina is Gina and I have learned a lesson that every time I think things can change or that they can improve and that we can actually have a deeper relationship, something happens and that’s fine. I don’t really have time to fit any more real close friends in.”

She clarified that she is willing to spend time with Kirschenheiter, despite their issues.

“I can get along with people who aren’t my favorite, so it is what it is,” said Beador.

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Announces Big Career News