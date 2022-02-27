Heather Dubrow on Margaret Josephs’ Comments About RHOC: ‘That Hurt’

Heather Dubrow shared her thoughts about Margaret Josephs, of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame, suggesting she is unimpressed with the new season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

In a February 2022 interview on Daily Blast Live, Josephs revealed she believed “RHONJ” was successful as the show’s stars are genuinely friends. When asked which “Housewives” franchise is “the worst,” she shared that she was not fond of “RHOC” season 16.

“At this point I would have to say, I hate to say this but I don’t ‘The OC’ isn’t jelling as well as it used to. And I love them but I just don’t think it’s as great as it used to be. I mean that’s my opinion,” said the 54-year-old.

In a different February Daily Blast Live interview, Heather found out about Joesphs’ assessment of “RHOC.” The mother of four did not seem to appreciate the “RHONJ” star’s opinion.

“First I would say, ‘Wow so much for the sorority, we’re all in.’ That hurt,” said Heather.

She went on to say that she believes her castmates got closer by the time “RHOC” season 16 ended filming.

“I think where this show works the best, to her point, is when there is a real connectivity amongst the cast, and clearly, if you listen to the audience and what they’ve been saying for the last several years, is that’s what’s been missing, so that is one of the reasons I came back. What I will tell you is this, I really think this has really been a transitional season and by the end of this season, it’s going to be really great for the audience to see the true, real, connected friendships that develop and I think where we go from there is a very cool place,” asserted the 53-year-old.

Heather also mentioned Josephs on an episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” uploaded on February 25.

“I heard today that some gal from ‘New Jersey’ said that ‘Orange County’ is the worst show, it’s the worst show out of the franchise, because everyone doesn’t jell,” said the mother of four.

Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, shared his thoughts about Josephs’ opinion. He noted that “RHOC” season 16 was “a transitional period” with several new cast members. He also referenced that his wife had come back to the show following a five-year absence.

“It’s like your first year at a new school,”said the plastic surgeon with a laugh.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Daughters, Max & Kat

While speaking to Daily Blast Live, Heather discussed having two children in the LGBTQA+ community. She referenced that her 18-year-old daughter Max is bisexual and her 15-year-old daughter, Kat, is a lesbian. The reality television personality confided that her daughters received some backlash after coming out. She clarified that Kat and Max are resilient, as “they grew up with social media.”

“They’re much better at dealing with this which I’m very thankful for,” said Heather.

She went on to say that she “had no idea that Kat was going to keep telling her story this year on the show.”

“I’m so glad she did. I mean the amount of love and support that she has received is amazing,” stated Heather.

Kat & Max Dubrow Spoke About Coming Out

During a February 2022 interview with People magazine, Kat shared that she “was really stressed about” discussing her sexuality in such a public manner. However, she felt inspired by Max to tell her story.

“I’m really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this. Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about,” said the 15-year-old.

While speaking to People, Max admitted that “[i]t’s hard” to be transparent about her sexuality.

“Being unapologetically your- self, you just have to not care because it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks. But that’s much easier said than done,” explained the “I’ll Give It to You Straight-ish” author.

