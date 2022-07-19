Real Housewife Sued by Nicolas Cage’s Ex [DOCUMENTS]

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne is facing yet another major lawsuit, just weeks after she was named in a $55 million civil RICO case filed in federal court amid mounting legal battles. Jayne is now being sued by former actor and model Christina Fulton, the ex-girlfriend of Nicolas Cage. Fulton is seeking $700,000 from the “RHOBH” star and her co-defendants, accusing them of stealing money she received in another civil case.

The lawsuit, which was obtained by Heavy and can be read here, was filed in Los Angeles court on July 15. Jayne is named as a defendant alongside her estranged husband — disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi — her companies — Global LLC and Pretty Mess Inc. — and two attorneys — Samantha Gold and John Courtney — who worked for Girardi’s firm, Girardi Keese. Jayne and her husband, along with his former firm and his fellow lawyers, are facing several lawsuits in state and federal court accusing them of stealing millions from clients to build their own wealth. Erika Jayne has denied any wrongdoing.

Ronald Richards, a California attorney representing Fulton, told Heavy, “Erika was named because a large part of the money that was stolen was used to fund Erika and Tom’s lavish lifestyles. It is directly traceable to their expenses. My client feels betrayed and hurt. Meanwhile Erika and Tom lived this wonderful life while she needed her settlement money and is still suffering from the injuries.

Richards added, “Contrary to her lawyers wishful thinking Erika is named in these lawsuits because she was the number one beneficiary of the misappropriated settlement signs of all the cases. Yet she refuses to see reality or return any of the proceeds that are demonstrated in the props used for the show, gifts and the income she is enjoying now. But for the theft of client funds Erika would’ve never been on the show.”

Fulton’s attorneys say she was “one of the firm’s clients who was unfortunately a victim of this fraud and theft.” Fulton, 55, dated Cage in the late 1980s and is the mother of his oldest son, Weston Coppola Cage. She was seriously injured in a 2016 car crash and was represented by Girardi & Keese in the aftermath, according to the civil complaint Heavy obtained. She reached a settlement for about $924,300 in March 2019, the lawsuit states.

Fulton’s lawyers claim in the lawsuit new information was learned on July 14, 2022, through “newly discovered documents,” about how the settlement money was spent and why she didn’t receive what she was owed. According to the lawsuit, Fulton’s settlement was deposited into the firm’s bank account in April 2019 without her being notified. Fulton received only $190,000 from the lawsuit, which her attorneys say was part of a pattern by Girardi and others at his firm to “dupe his clients into waiting for money by dribbling small amounts,” while using the money for their own lavish lifestyles.

Richards told Page Six his client, like many others in Hollywood, trusted Girardi and his firm, adding that Girardi and Jayne were a , “public couple who preached wealth and success.” He said, “Erika profited off of these funds, which [were] used to provide content for the ‘Housewives’ show to which she was paid for. She directly received vendor payments from these funds and personally benefited from the misappropriation of our client’s settlement.”

Fulton’s Lawyers Call the Actions by Girardi’s Firm ‘Shocking & Beyond the Pale’

According to the lawsuit, “The details and dates of where plaintiff’s settlement funds went were just recently discovered through newly discovered financial documents. Plaintiff did not know where her money went until now. On July 14, 2022, Plaintiff discovered that all of her remaining settlement funds were dissipated and that her Girardi Keese attorneys, Gold and Courtney, had lied to her. It was just discovered how the settlement payment was made.” The lawsuit says the check received by endorsed with a statement saying it would be “deposted in trust for Christina Fulton.”

But the lawsuit states, “This negotiated check was in fact a forgery and a lie. The check was never held in trust but spent. It is beyond shocking and the pale that the Firm would conceal the arrival of the check and not obtain Ms. Fulton´s endorsement as required by law.” Fultun, according to the lawsuit, “repeatedly demanded that Girardi remit the remaining settlement Funds that she was owed pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement. Girardi personally promised plaintiff that she would receive the money, assuring her that her money was safe in undisclosed accounts and investments.”

The lawsuit adds, “In May 2019, Gold misrepresented to another attorney that the Settlements Funds had not yet been disbursed, when in fact three checks were disbursed to Girardi: $214,000 on April 26, 2019; $1,000,000 on April 12, 2019; and $300,000 on April 10, 2019.” In Decemeber 2020, after Girardi’s firm collapsed, involuntary bankruptcy proceedings began, revealing the firm owes more than $100 million to creditors, including his clients and other lawyers.

The Lawsuit Says Money From the Settlement Was ‘Diverted to Erika’ to Pay for Her & Girardi’s ‘Lavish Lifestyle’

The new lawsuit filed against Erika Jayne states, “The payments the firm paid with the stolen settlement check can be traced to payments made, which benefited Erika Girardi.” The payments were made to Jayne’s company, EJ Global, according to the lawsuit, “The law firm had no business paying EJG´s expenses and will never get repaid the receivable. What is more egregious here is that they used Plaintiff’s misappropriated settlement funds to fund their personal lifestyle.” The lawsuit explains:

Plaintiff recently discovered through bank records and other financial documents that the settlement funds were diverted to Erika, via EJG and the intellectual property and value transferred to EJG was transferred to PMI. Plaintiff is informed and believes and, on that basis alleges thereon, that as Girardi’s clients’ cases settled, Girardi would receive the settlement funds, and in turn, Tom and Erika would use those funds as their own assets. Tom and Erika would use those funds to pay for their lavish lifestyle. The funds were treated as community property. Erika used the money to pay off her expenses. For at least 12 years, all of her expenses were paid by Girardi Keese as she was generating them. No one withdrew money from the firm other than Erika Girardi. Plaintiff is informed and believes and, on that basis alleges thereon, that Erika had all of her expenses paid for her by the firm directly. Over $25,000,000 in expenses was just spent on her on the Girardi Keese books as EJG.

According to the lawsuit, “Plaintiff’s settlement funds was used to pay the balances of American Express credit cards or charge cards used by Erika and EJG, and later PMI. These were all personal expenses of Erika’s being paid off using Plaintiff’s money from the Nano Bank operating account. In 2019, Erika via her solely owned LLC EJG received $407,058.19 from Girardi Keese. Her receivables grew as well. This is the same year plaintiff was to receive her settlement funds. Erika misappropriated plaintiff’s settlement funds. The facts speak for

themselves.”

Jayne’s attorney, Evan Borges, told Page Six that she is not a lawyer and had “no role” in the actions of Girardi and others, and she “thought she was married to an extremely wealthy attorney with a financially successful law firm.” He added that those “fundamental undisputed facts,” will lead to all of the civil cases against her to be dropped. Page Six first reported news of the latest lawsuit.

Borges added, “It’s a distraction tactic and specious for lawyers representing former [Girardi & Keese] clients to use Erika’s lifestyle and persona on a ‘Housewives’ show as an excuse to sue her. The focus should be on Tom Girardi and, where supported by evidence, the lawyers, accountants, and financiers who enabled his misconduct and wrongdoing.”