Jackie Goldschneider Shares If She Regrets Comment About Teresa Giudice’s Daughter

During a recent interview, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider revealed if she had any regrets about her analogy regarding Gia Giudice during the season premiere.

“No, because I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia,” Goldschneider explained to Us Weekly. “I was giving an analogy. I think that almost everyone will see that that’s an analogy. The truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that will make her understand, like, when you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts. So I don’t regret that, because if I was saying something nasty about Gia then I would regret it, but I was giving an analogy, which was clear to pretty much everyone.”

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider Doesn’t Regret Bringing Up Gia in Teresa Giudice FightSubscribe for more Us Weekly videos! – bit.ly/33yer6O usmagazine.com/ Follow Us Weekly on Facebook: facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Instagram: instagram.com/usweekly/ Follow Us Weekly on Twitter: twitter.com/usweekly 2021-02-16T21:00:21Z

During the season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice and Goldschneider sat down to discuss the cheating rumors that Giudice had brought up about Goldschneider’s husband, Evan. While they talked, things got pretty heated between them, and Goldschneider tried to make an analogy as she claimed that Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, does cocaine. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless and had no concrete evidence.

Gia Giudice Has Responded to Jackie Goldschneider’s Claims

After the episode aired, Gia Giudice put out a statement in response to Goldschneider’s comments. Her public relations rep from Appian Entertainment, Karianne Fischbach, wrote the following on her Instagram story on Wednesday, February 17:

“Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels,” Fischbach wrote as captured by Us Weekly. “For a grown a** ‘I’m so so smart I’m lawyer’ woman to bring Gia’s name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable. I cannot fathom what would [possess] someone to create a false narrative that could have severe consequences for the innocent party involved, a 19-year-old at the time who was in no way involved in anything. what the cast members choose to do to each other is the nature of the reality TV beast, this was to [SIC] far.”

Jackie Goldschneider Has Continued to Defend Her Analogy

My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment — Jackie Goldschneider (@JGSchneid) February 18, 2021

Even though Goldschneider does not seem to regret the comments she made during the premiere, she did take to Twitter to try to explain what she meant in her analogy.

“My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy – there was no truth to it of course,” the star wrote on Twitter following the premiere. “The rest of the cast understood this, which you’ll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband’s birthday party is truly unfortunate – destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment.”

As for how the rest of the season will play out between Giudice and Goldschneider, viewers will just have to wait and see. New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere every Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Carole Radziwill Shades Bethenny Frankel In New Interview