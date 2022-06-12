Jeff Lewis Reveals Which ‘Real Housewives’ Star He Would Bring Back

Even though he’s not a “Real Housewives” star himself, Jeff Lewis still has a lot to say about what’s going on throughout the franchises.

During a June 10 appearance on The Wendy Wiliams Show with host Michael Rapaport, the former “Flipping Out” star gave his opinions on the upcoming season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” and even revealed which ‘wife he would like to see be brought back to her respective show.

“I love a Bluestone Manor, anything at Bluestone Manor,” Lewis said about what he’s looking forward to on season two of RHUGT. “I know a lot of these ladies, like Tamra and Vicki and Jill and Dorinda. I even like Brandi [Glanville], we’ve had our days, you know, we’ve had our arguments.”

“She’s fantastic,” Rapaport replied about Glanville. “‘Cause she doesn’t just stir the drink, she’s great TV.”

“And so is Kelly Dodd, like I’d like to see Kelly Dodd come back to OC, or do an Ultimate Housewives trip,” Lewis said.

Season two of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is set to premiere on June 23 on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform. The new season will feature many former “Real Housewives” stars from across the different franchises, like Tamra Judge and Jill Zarin, and was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires over the course of a few days.

Lewis Has Not Been Shy About His ‘Real Housewives’ Opinions in the Past

This is not the first time that Lewis has shared his opinions about various “Real Housewives” stars, including one in particular–Heather Dubrow. Throughout the past few years, the two have been in a major feud, and he has not shied away from doubling down on his thoughts about the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, even in 2022.

“Look, I’ve said this before, I personally do not care for Heather Dubrow, but I think that OC needed a villain,” Lewis said during a December 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I think she’s the Cruella de Vil of Orange County, are you f****** kidding me?”

Later in the episode, Lewis answered a question from a fan who asked him whether or not he thinks he could ever mend his relationship with the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, to which he said no way.

“Heather Dubrow is never gonna f****** happen,” Lewis explained. “Vicki [Gunvalson] is a good person. Heather Dubrow is not. Only because I’ve witnessed how she treated people, I’ll never forget, I’ll never forgive.”

Dodd Said That She Was ‘Blindsided’ by Her RHOC Firing

After Dodd was let go from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after season 15, she appeared on Jeff Lewis’ radio show on SiriusXM to speak about being fired, explaining at the time that she was “blindsided” by it all.

“I had no idea, I was blindsided,” Dodd said, explaining that she got a phone call from the production company to let her know about the decision.

Dodd continued, “Listen, ultimately I got fired because of myself. I’m the one who got myself fired. I was like Howard Stern with WNBC. I had the executives calling me, and Emily’s like, ‘Who are they?’ and I’m like, well, they know me! I know them! But I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble.”

