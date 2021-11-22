Jen Shah Reacts to Lisa Barlow’s Comments on RHOSLC

Jen Shah put the attention on one of her co-stars following the most recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Viewers watched as two big topics were addressed during the November 21 episode of the Bravo reality show: The aftermath of Shah’s arrest by federal agents amid fraud charges, and allegations about Mary Cosby’s church.

Here’s what went down and why Shah chimed in on the latter storyline:

Lisa Barlow Talked About Jen Shah’s Behavior & Mary Cosby’s Church

During the episode, Jen Shah’s co-stars talked about her suspicious behavior ahead of her arrest. At one point, Heather Gay recounted a story of Shah getting an Uber and going somewhere other than her home. As Gay brought up the story of Shah’s diverted Uber trip, Lisa Barlow began asking questions about when it happened. When co-star Jennie Ngyuen asked Barlow if she thought Shah met up with “another guy” other than her husband, Sharrieff Shah, Barlow did not answer the question. But as the co-stars began to speculate that the married Shah may have had an affair or was involved in other shady dealings, Barlow became emotional and began to cry.

Also in the episode, Barlow revealed that her late friend Cameron Williams suffered from “extreme religious trauma” while he was a member of Mary Cosby’s Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. Barlow also dropped the bombshell that Williams mortgaged his home to give the church $300,000.

Williams made a brief appearance on the RHOSLC season 2 episode “A Wolf Pack of Secrets.” In the episode, Barlow held an event in support of Utah Foster Care, an organization that Williams served on as a board member. He ended up having an on-camera conversation about Cosby’s church and revealed that he ultimately left the church after seven years and accused Cosby and her husband of doing “very harmful” things to members of their congregation, according to Bustle. Williams passed away in June 2021.

Jen Shah Fired Back at Lisa Barlow As the Episode Aired

On social media, Jen Shah jumped in on the shift of the episode from her legal problems to the drama about Cosby’s church and Williams.

After Barlow tweeted, “Not one of these girls knew Cameron and his name should not have been brought up,” Shah noted that it was Barlow who brought him onto the show via her charity event.

“You’re the one that brought him into this Lisa,” Shah wrote.

In another tweet, Barlow wrote, “The FBI / HSI shows up and I’m still the one being talked about #RHOSLC,” to which Shah replied, “Because you turned faster than a burnt pancake that’s why everyone is talking about you.”

Shah also accused Barlow of “acting” with her tear-filled scene.

After Barlow joked that she owes Shah “a bag of Lifesavers and Mint Milano” after going through the snack bag that she left in the group’s bus just ahead of her arrest, Shah replied, “Those were on me sweetie. You really pulled out all the stops with your thespian performance girl, #allnaturalmyass #actressbutnotreally #googleit.”

