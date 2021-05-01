Jennifer Aydin’s 30-Year Mortgage Revealed

Jennifer Aydin has a sprawling home and a high credit limit, but she recently denied having a mortgage. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s palatial nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom Paramus, New Jersey mansion was in the spotlight on the most recent episode of Bravo reality show, when her costar Jackie Goldschneider described the abode as “the Taj Mahal …if the Taj Mahal had a huge mortgage — and no furniture.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Aydin reacted to her co-star’s quip about her finances.

“I found it interesting because I don’t have a mortgage,” Aydin said, per Bravo TV. “I paid for this property cash, and we built it halfway, we paid with bank check, and the rest was a construction loan to finish the build. So, I actually don’t have a mortgage. Check that, attorney!”

Jennifer Aydin & her Husband Reportedly Do Carry a Large Mortgage on Their Mansion

Although Aydin claimed to be mortgage-free, a new report from Page Six revealed that Aydin and her plastic surgeon husband Bill actually do have a hefty home loan in their names. The loan, which is clearly labeled as a “mortgage” in filed real estate documents, was taken out in 2014 and is for a whopping $1.875 million. The mortgage loan is due to be paid in full by June 1, 2044.

Page Six noted that there is also a construction rider at the end of the mortgage paperwork that states the couple took out the loan to complete the construction of their mansion and payouts would be given out “in installments as the work progresses.” Once construction was completed, the couple was left to pay the total outstanding balance with interest every month. The outlet confirmed through a rep for Aydin that she does still owe money on her home. Another insider said the reality star was unaware her construction loan was the same as a mortgage.

Jennifer Aydin Recently Redecorated Her ‘Palace of Paramus’

While she’s a bit in the dark about her mortgage affairs, Aydin did perk up when “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen switched gears to point out that she just got all new furniture for her house. Aydin confirmed that Z Gallerie did a massive makeover on her home and that she loves how it turned out.

In a recent interview with People, Aydin also addressed her previous, ornate home decor that she curated during a trip to China. She admitted that she “really wasn’t happy with the outcome” of her China shopping spree, but that she also didn’t appreciate her co-star Margaret Josephs’ comment that her furniture was “crap.”

Josephs previously slammed Aydin’s Real Housewives of Season 11 tagline, which is, “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.” The Tuna Fish Budget, Caviar Dreams author told Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast that she doesn’t think Aydin is a “bad person,” but she does feel that her materialistic co-star “doesn’t understand what is going on in the real world.”

