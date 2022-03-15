RHONJ Star Blasts Haters & ‘Trolls’ in Passionate Message

It’s safe to say that the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been a rocky one for Jennifer Aydin so far as her husband Bill Aydin’s affair from several years ago has been a major storyline.

The season premiere saw his infidelity confirmed and while it’s not recent news as the affair happened many years ago, it was only revealed to fans of the show for the first time on this season of RHONJ. As a result, Aydin has faced many comments from fans about her decision to stay with her husband and has, in a way, had to relive that situation.

It seems as though enough was enough for Aydin as she posted a strong message to haters and negative people on her Instagram on March 14.

Aydin Wrote That She Would Not Be Entertaining Any ‘Trolls’ & Negative People Would Find Themselves Blocked

Over a bright, rainbow-colored background, Aydin wrote, “A message to all trolls that try to spread negativity on my page. I restrict and block.” The text image stated, “So if this has happened to you, Well, you know what you did. It doesn’t bother me that you can’t come back, but trust and believe, it will bother you.”

The RHONJ star concluded, “Misery loves company so ya’ll miserable people are not welcome. So be well and stay happy! Cause happiness is contagious! And I’m a super spreader!” She posted the message with the caption, “‘Nough said.” Several Bravo stars replied in the comments, including Jen Shah, who wrote, “Amen!” with several handclap emojis.

Gina Kirschenheiter simply replied with a series of heart emojis, while Stephanie Hollman commented, “Restricting is a gift from the lord” with emojis crying with laughter.

The Midseason Trailer Shows Aydin Confronting Her Husband Over His Past Affair

The midseason trailer released by People showed that the rest of the season will be just as focused on Aydin and her marriage. It showed Aydin sitting down with her husband to discuss her feelings over the past affair and acknowledge that she might not be able to work through it.

“You were doing your thing without any consideration of me,” she said to Bill Aydin in the trailer regarding his affair, which she found out about just days before giving birth to their son Christian 11 years ago. The trailer also shows Aydin discussing the affair with co-star Margaret Josephs, telling her tearfully, “It’s always me trying for him. I don’t know if I can work through it.”

Fans saw her debating what to do with Dolores Catania in a recent RHONJ episode, telling her castmate that she was feeling “numb” over the whole situation. “I’ve dealt with this in the only way that I knew how which was if I decide to forgive him, then I’m going to move on and never talk about it again,” she said, explaining that they never discussed it after the day she found out. Aydin previously revealed to Us Weekly that neither of them brought up the subject again, even in arguments.

