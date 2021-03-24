Joe Giudice Releases Statement: ‘I Have Been Suffering From Depression’

Fans have witnessed the ups and downs of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice’s relationship throughout the years on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The couple were married for 20 years until they announced their split in December 2019 and finalized their divorce in September 2020. The two share four daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Since their split, both Teresa and Joe Giudice have moved on. Joe Giudice was previously deported in October 2019 after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud. During the RHONJ season 10 finale, fans watched the married couple call it quits after she and the girls visited him in Italy.

Joe Giudice has now moved to the Bahamas. “We talk all the time. He is a great father — he talks to the girls every day,” Teresa Giudice told Extra in February. “He’s living in the Bahamas right now and I know he’s going to be fighting. He’s doing a celebrity fight.”

The 48-year-old dad of four is now opening up about how his past experiences have affected him. “I have been suffering from depression since everything that has happened to me,” Joe Giudice told Celebuzz! on March 22. “It’s been a lot to deal with the past few years- going away, having to leave the country (and more importantly my daughters), my marriage of over 20 years ending… and then the coronavirus on top of it which separated me from my daughters for so long. I am so thrilled to be reunited with my girls right now and really needed them.”

Joe Giudice Opened up About Living Far Away From His Daughters

The Giudice girls are currently visiting their dad in the Bahamas. Giudice posted a selfie of the five of them on Instagram and added the caption, “I’m so thankful that they’re mine!”

The four girls visit their dad when they can, but Giudice admits it’s not the same as living with them all day everyday. “I thought I was wrong but I really can’t do this thing called life without them,” he told Celebuzz! “My depression has been taking over and seeing them has really helped to reground me and start to heal all of the trauma and pain I have been dealing with.”

He added, “I am continuing to look towards the future as the past can’t be undone, but just know that just because someone appears strong on the outside doesn’t mean they’re not dealing with things on the inside.”

Joe Giudice Has Been Seeing Someone Else

The former reality star has been dating Italian lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi. “They have been together since the summer,” a source told Us Weekly in December. “They’re doing great. She was with Joe’s family for Thanksgiving dinner.”

Giudice posted a heartfelt Instagram video for Fittipaldi on Valentine’s Day. He captioned the post of her, “Thank you for accepting me and not trying to change me. Thank you for seeing the best in me. I love the way your eyes light up when We together. I love hearing about what matters to you. I am thankful for you and your family. And most of All I love the way YOU [heart emoji] MY KIDS. My life is so much better because you are here with me. @danielafitty”

Teresa Giudice seems to give her stamp of approval for her ex-husband’s new girlfriend. The 48-year-old mother of four commented under Giudice’s Valentine’s Day montage two heart emojis.

