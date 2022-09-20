WATCH: Jon Hamm Reacts to RHOBH Drama

Another A-list celebrity is reacting to the drama on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and this time it’s Jon Hamm.

Hamm, best known for his role as Don Draper in “Mad Men” was asked about RHOBH and had a lot to say.

Jon Hamm Watches RHOBH & Thinks Erika Jayne Should Give Back the Earrings: ‘Honey, They Were Never Yours’

Jon Hamm wants Erika to return the earrings 💀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/TJs94jmHWs — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 19, 2022

While appearing on the Howard Stern Show on September 19, Hamm was asked about Erika Jayne.

Stern said, “Should Erika Jayne give back the earrings.”

“Yes!” Hamm shouted before he could even finish asking the question. “She should. The circular argument that she is not responsible, you just want to shake her and go ‘honey, they were never yours.’ Give them back. And then I can’t quite get, are they $750,000 earrings or is it $750,000 per earring?”

“A piece? I don’t know,” Stern replied.

“Give ’em back,” Hamm said again.

Hamm isn’t the only non-Bravolebrity to comment on the earring situation.

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” on September 6, 2022, Jenny McCarthy was asked her opinion as well.

“That was one of the first things that I thought of before this episode even began,” McCarthy told host Andy Cohen while appearing alongside Hopefully she gives any type of jewelry to the victims. I can’t imagine not doing that. Like I said. I hate to be so judgemental because I’m not walking in her shoes but from a third party watching, it just seems wrong.”

On this season of RHOBH, Jayne was in the hot seat with Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais when they suggested that a pair of $1.3 million dollar diamond earrings be used to pay off some of the victims of various lawsuits who allege her estranged lawyer husband Tom Girardi embezzled their award winnings.

Erika Jayne Responded to Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her ‘Evil’: I’m Sure That We Could Unmask the Ugly Parts of Her Personality, as Well

Another celebrity to comment on the lawsuit about the earrings is Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke to Variety alongside her “Causeway” co-stars at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“My biggest problem with this season is that it’s just been boring and I think that Erika is evil,” Lawrence told Variety. “I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist, like, ASAP.”

Jayne heard the comments made by Lawrence and fired back at the actress when she appeared on WWHL on September 14.

“I saw you last Friday at the [season 12] reunion, which was quite dramatic,” Cohen said to Jayne on live TV. “And then this video dropped of Jennifer Lawrence, who is a huge Housewives fan, calling you evil and saying you need a publicist. What was your reaction when you saw that?”

“Well, you know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne said to Cohen on the show. “But anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us, I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality, as well.”

