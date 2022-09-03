‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Why She Wouldn’t Join RHUGT

She said what she said.

During an August 29 interview with Us Weekly, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss revealed why she would not want to join a “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff show. The new Peacock spinoff series features different “Real Housewives” from various franchises coming together to take a vacation for one week.

“At this point, I don’t see it happening,” Burruss told the outlet. “Because, like, anybody that I would’ve possibly wanted to — or felt comfortable being in a house with — they’ve already done it.”

Burruss continued, “I can’t be there with a whole bunch of different Housewives for some cattiness. I’m, like, I deal with enough doing RHOA and then I’m doing this, this other show with my group Xscape … [I’m] like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m done with all these different females in one place.’”

Viewers can catch the season 14 finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” this Sunday, Sept. 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Burruss Also Doesn’t Like ‘Real Housewives’ Reunions

While speaking on an episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in August 2022, Burruss also admitted that she isn’t a huge fan of filming “Real Housewives” reunion specials.

“I always hate reunions… It makes my stomach turn whenever I go into a reunion because I hate arguing with people and I always know that it’s going to be a complete back and forth,” Burruss explained. “This year especially, because it was a lot of people that were just coming for my neck and I didn’t realize it.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star continued, “I had to watch it back on television to find out like so many people on the show had a lot of things to say that I didn’t know was happening when I was standing around, they weren’t really saying some of those things, so obviously, that’s gotta be addressed.”

Burruss has been a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” since its second season.

One Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Said That Filming RHUGT Was ‘Much More Volatile’

In a December 2021 interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Jill Zarin explained the differences between filming RHONY and RHUGT. Zarin appeared on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which premiered on Peacock this past spring and was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s home in The Berkshires.

“You put seven or eight girls in a house for a week that don’t know each other and have no connection … especially when you have all A-type personalities,” Zarin explained about the new season. “It is literally much more volatile.”

Zarin also explained that she wished she had seen the spinoff first.

“I think it would have been better if I had seen someone else’s show first,” Zarin said at the time. “Because we didn’t have like a meeting in person about the show. Like, I got a phone call. Do you want to do the show? And it’s a mix-up and you can break the fourth wall. And that was kind of the conversation. It wasn’t like this long discussion with production and it’s my own fault because I didn’t ask the questions.”

